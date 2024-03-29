Dua Lipa, Pamela Anderson, and More of the Bestest Party Pics This Week

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: BFA, Getty Images, Stephane Feugere for YSL Beauty,

Spring is here and Beyoncé has released her latest album, so it’s a good Friday (and Good Friday, for anyone who observes). From intimate dinners with Everlane, Saks, Proenza Schouler, and others, to anniversary parties, to some iconic linkups to celebrate collaborations between Pamela Anderson x RE/DONE and Danielle Guizio x Wildflower, this week has been full of great transitional ’fits. Below, all the bestest party looks this week.

Best Blazer: Dua Lipa

Photo: Stephane Feugere for YSL Beauty

Dua Lipa knows how to tear down a red carpet and when to scale back and show off a simpler look, like at the YSL Loveshine Club in Paris for its new launch.

Best Duo: Tracee Ellis Ross and Thelma Golden

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Pattern Beauty

A power duo! Ellis Ross linked up with the director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem at the Pattern Launch party in New York.

Best Green: Katie Holmes

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

A pop of green is always appropriate, which Holmes demonstrated at an intimate dinner in celebration of the launch of Everlane x Marques’ Almeida collaboration.

Best Denim: Pamela Anderson

Photo: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Anderson does just as Beyoncé says, “Denim on denim on denim on denim,” for her latest capsule with RE/DONE to commemorate some of her most memorable looks.

Best Group: Sydney Carlson, Claudia Sulewski, Devon Carlson, and Danielle Guizio

Photo: Saul Lopez

This is an “It” girl group I’m dying to be a part of. Danielle Guizio and the Carlson sisters celebrated their collaboration together for Guizio x Wildflower, alongside friends like Claudia Sulewski, who is equally as cool. The only thing that would make this group better is if she brought her almost sister-in-law Billie.

Best Tweed: Olivia Wilde

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Tweed at a gala feels like a daring choice, but it works for Wilde, who wore a colorful V-neck dress at the Art Production Fund’s 2024 Gala presented by Saks.

Best Hat: Dede Lovelace

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Funky homeware brand Gohar World had a fun Champagne Lallier Spring Fling at Grand Central Oyster Bar, where guests like Lovelace embraced the vibe and brought out some bold accessories.

Best Monochrome: Awkwafina

Photo: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Awkwafina embraced all white at a dinner to celebrate the launch of Proenza Schouler’s spring/summer 2024 collection at Saks.

Best Button-Downs: Christian Ruud and David Schwimmer

Photo: Bre Johnson/BFA

Ruud and Schwimmer look office-chic at Raf’s first-anniversary party with Belvedere Vodka and Volcan Tequila.