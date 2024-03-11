Emily Blunt’s Straps Were Supposed to Look Like That

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Some actresses opt to keep their fashion choices simple and classic for the Academy Awards, but not Emily Blunt. On the Oscars red carpet, the Best Supporting Actress nominee chose a striking Schiaparelli couture gown with some memorable details, including trompe l’œil briefs and elevated shoulder straps. From the side, the straps resembled handles on a handbag, like Blunt could be plucked up at any moment by the giant Oscars statues decorating the venue. But while you may have had the inclination to pull her dress down through the television screen, Daniel Roseberry designed the straps to float above the body, adding to the surrealist effect of the gown.

Blunt was seemingly having a mind meld with her Oppenheimer co-star Florence Pugh, whose Del Core silver gown also featured levitating straps. Between Pugh’s straps and the wide, black wings topping Sandra Hüller’s own Schiaparelli gown, funky necklines were having a moment at the Oscars.

Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images