The Case of the Missing Thong Bikinis

What’s happening with Inamorata, Emily Ratajkowski’s teeny-tiny-bikini line? Some of the model’s customers are frustrated because the swimsuits they ordered on Black Friday (November 2023) have yet to arrive. One of those shoppers, Dakota Poweska, said that after reaching out to the brand in mid-January, she was told her order would ship by January 31. Subsequent messages promised shipment by February 29 and March 15. On Tuesday, the brand’s support email contacted Dakota and said her order still wasn’t ready. “Unfortunately our manufacturing team is still navigating delays and needs a bit more time completing these pieces,” read the message, which also offered the option of a refund. Poweska isn’t the only frustrated customer, based on Inamorata’s comments on social media. The brand hasn’t posted on its Instagram grid since November.

Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear line Inamorata a) hasn't been active on their brand accounts in four months and b) hasn't shipped any orders since October of 2023. Their support emails bounce. Anyways this is not looking good pic.twitter.com/fEdzguDq1f — savannah eden (@savbrads) March 19, 2024

A representative for Inamorata pointed us to a statement posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, which said a “small percentage of our orders” from Black Friday are delayed due to “overwhelming volume,” and also offered customers refunds. The representative did not respond to a request for comment about the future of the direct-to-consumer brand, which is still taking orders online. Ratajkowski, frequently seen in major campaigns for Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret, last tagged her brand in one of her signature bikini pics in early December.

Time will tell if the Inomarata women get their missing bikinis in time for for spring break