EmRata Wants to Make ‘Divorce Rings’ a Thing

When Emily Ratajkowski first posted her engagement ring on social media in 2018, the distinctive ring —a huge square princess-cut diamond and a pear-shaped diamond set on a gold band — quickly went viral, becoming a Pinterest-board staple. Now, she wants to make “divorce rings” a thing.

On Tuesday, nearly two years after getting divorced from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, EmRata revealed her reenvisioned engagement ring. She appears to have split the ring in two: A square diamond ring, worn on her left ring finger, and a pear diamond ring — which she said was inspired by Rihanna’s pinky-toe ring — worn on her left pinky finger. “Divorce rings,” she captioned the post, tagging designer Alison Chemla of the brand Alison Lou, who also designed the original ring.

“I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man,” Ratajkowski told Vogue. “The rings represent my own personal evolution.” EmRata said she was inspired to make them after reading Stephanie Danler’s essay “The Unravelers” in The Paris Review, in which the writer’s grandmother has a ring made of stones from her past marriages. “I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived,” she said. Chemla also posted the rings to Instagram, writing, “We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend … Here we go again.”

“I love them so much I haven’t been able to take them off — I’ve been sleeping with them on,” EmRata told Vogue. Now that the diamonds are set, maybe EmRata can help get her customers the bikinis they ordered in November?

