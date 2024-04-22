TikToker and Filmmaker Eva Evans Dies at 29

Photo: Courtesy of Youtube/Eva Evans

Eva Evans, the 29-year-old content creator and filmmaker, has died, according to her sister Lila Joy Baumgardner. The beloved TikToker amassed over 300,000 followers on the platform, winning over friends and fans alike as she posted videos chronicling her life in New York. Baumgardner announced the news of her sister’s passing over the weekend on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been reported, according to NBC News.

“please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,” Baumgardner wrote. “yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. after 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

Evans’ sister Lila also shared that the family will be holding a celebration of life at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Grace Church in lower Manhattan, followed by a smaller, private ceremony for close friends and family. The recommended attire is listed as: “Anything fucking fabulous, but no pressure.”

Evans is known for creating the 2023 YouTube web series Club Rat, which, according to an Amazon Prime synopsis, follows an influencer who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.” Per E! News, Evans is survived by sisters Lila, Zoe, and Sofi, as well as her mother Heather.

“i wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t,” Baumgardner continued. “i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

The news of Evans’ passing was met with an outpouring of love across social media, including from The Hills alum Lo Bosworth, who commented on Evans’ last Instagram post, “Rest in peace, angel Eva ❤️ you were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.” In a TikTok video, a teary-eyed Julia Fox called Evans a “New York icon,” adding, “I always saw her like a little sister and I knew she looked up to me … She was so young. Still had so much to do in life. But she lived life to the fullest.” Cinematographer Sonja Tsypin also celebrated the life of the creator with a series of stills from a project the duo were filming at the time of Evans’ passing.

“There are no words for what I’m feeling. I laughed the hardest with you. We would get so caught up talking that other people at the dinner table would get annoyed,” Tsypin wrote on Instagram. “I made all my first films with you and we were fearless. I would do anything to have you back.”