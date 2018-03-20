Everlane Is Coming for Your Underwear Drawer

In a world where your sweater, boots, jeans, puffer coat, blouse, T-shirt, dress, and work pants are all by Everlane, is there anything left they haven’t tackled? If you’re looking at your underwear drawer and going, hmmm why yes! then prepare to rejoice: your favorite affordable brand is launching their take on lingerie on March 26.

Much like their denim launch, the project was years in the making and required 40 prototypes to get it right. The team wanted to create soft, comfortable underwear so you won’t find any underwire poking into your ribs here. There’s also no lace, frills, padding or anything else that qualifies as traditionally sexy lingerie.

Instead, the seven-piece collection, much like everything else from the brand, is exceedingly simple and consists of a bra, four styles of bottoms (thong, bikini, hipster and high-waist hipster), a bodysuit, and boxer briefs all made from cotton. The women’s items will come in black, white, gray and powder pink while the men’s shorts are in black, white, navy and gray.

Everlane plans to celebrate their latest launch with events this weekend in New York (at their store) and next weekend in Los Angeles (location to be announced). Called the Under Line, it’ll be part maze and part museum with the promise of a free pair of underwear as your reward.

And if you’re not in either city, you can shop the entire collection on Monday. Just remember to set your alarm because anything Everlane releases sells out fast. Scroll ahead to check out the rest of the images, which feature Jemima Kirke.

