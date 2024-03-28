Everyone Named in the Latest Diddy Lawsuit

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

This week, Homeland Security raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’s homes in both Miami and Los Angeles. According to reports, the search warrants were connected to a federal investigation in Manhattan related to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Combs has been facing legal trouble since November, when ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for physical and sexual abuse.

In February, Combs’s former producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a federal lawsuit against the rapper, claiming that Diddy sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him. Additionally, Jones claimed that Combs and his team were “engaging in serious illegal activity” including drug trafficking, sex trafficking, soliciting sex workers, providing laced drinks to minors, and sexual assault. Jones’s case made headlines again this week after he amended his complaint, adding 25 pages and a new defendant.

In addition to Combs, there are several notable figures named in the suit. In the amended suit, Jones lists an Oscar-winning actor as a defendant, name drops a member of the British royal family, and claims that one of the City Girls personally transported drugs on a private plane for Combs. So who are all the people named in the sex-trafficking lawsuit against Diddy? Here’s what we know.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

On March 25, Jones amended his complaint to include Cuba Gooding Jr. as a defendant. The actor was named in the suit previously, with Jones alleging that Combs was “grooming him to pass him off to his friends,” which included Gooding.

Jones claims that in January 2023, Combs introduced him to Gooding while they were all on the rapper’s yacht in the Virgin Islands. Jones says that Combs suggested that Gooding “get to know” Jones better and then left the two men alone in a makeshift studio. Once alone, Jones alleges that Gooding sexually harassed and assaulted him.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders,” the lawsuit reads. Jones says he was “extremely uncomfortable” and attempted to reject Gooding’s advances, but claims the actor did not stop until Jones “forcibly pushed him away.”

Jones claims that as a result of Gooding’s alleged conduct, he has suffered “physical injury, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other consequential damages.” He’s seeking monetary damages from both Gooding and Combs for the incident.

Prince Harry

Don’t freak out about this one: Harry isn’t accused of doing anything wrong. His name comes up as an example of the kind of international dignitary Combs has access to — though the depth of their relationship is questionable. Jones alleges that one of the benefits of “participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex-trafficking venture” was “the affiliation and access to Mr. Combs’ popularity.”

“Mr. Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties,” the suit reads. “Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist[s], musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”

Combs and Harry reportedly met at a tribute concert for the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana, in 2007. Photos from the event show Harry and his brother, William, posing alongside Combs and Kanye West. It does not seem that Harry and Combs struck up much of a friendship. Combs mentioned the royal back in 2012, when he told The Sun that he was hoping to “catch up” with Harry while in London. “He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs,” Combs said at the time. Since then, it does not appear that the pair have spent much time together.

Yung Miami

The City Girls rapper and Combs’s ex-girlfriend comes up throughout Jones’s suit. The pair were initially linked in 2021 but were never exclusive. In 2023, Yung Miami told the Cut, “We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it.”

The most serious claim about Yung Miami (whose legal name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee) in Jones’s complaint is that she transported a drug called tuci across state lines for Combs. The complaint describes tuci as “a pink drug that is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine.”

According to Jones, on one occasion last year Yung Miami got on a plane in order to bring drugs to Combs. “Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Water Festival’ in Virginia,” the suit reads. “Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

Jones also claims that Yung Miami was one of the women “who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.” Additionally, Jones claims that Yung Miami’s cousin — named as Jane Doe 1 in the case — sexually assaulted him in 2022; she allegedly “burst into the bathroom and began groping” Jones on Thanksgiving Day.

Daphne Joy and Jade

Yung Miami is not the only woman named in the suit as one of Combs’s sex workers. Jones lists both Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez (Daphne Joy) and Jade Ramey (Jade) as two of the other women who allegedly received a “monthly stipend” from Combs.

“Page Six” describes Daphne Joy as an OnlyFans model. She dated 50 Cent from 2011 to 2012, and the two share a son. Jade, meanwhile, is an Instagram model with over 1 million followers. In her bio, she describes herself as a “Certified Wellness Coach” and “Ordained Minister.”

Everyone Else

In addition to Combs and Cuba Gooding Jr., Jones names several other defendants in his complaint. Among them are Combs’s chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; his son Justin Combs, and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.

Jones claims that Khorram “instructs her staff to retrieve drugs so she can provide them to Mr. Combs for his consumption.” According to the complaint, Khorram required Combs’s employees (including housekeepers and the chef) to carry a pouch containing “cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and tuci” so that his “drug of choice” was “immediately ready when he asked for it.” Jones states that he was “forced” to carry one of these pouches “against his will” on multiple occasions. Jones also claims that Khorram instructed Justin Combs to solicit “prostitutes, underaged girls, and sex workers.”

Meanwhile, Jones alleges that in his capacity as CEO of UMG, Grainge “had a duty to ensure that the financial support they provided to Sean Combs and Love Records was not being used for sex workers, drugs, and laced alcohol.” Jones claims that Grainge and UMG provided Combs and his team “with unfettered access to financial resources in the form of wire transfers, direct payments, and invoice reimbursements and failed to adequately investigate, supervise, and or monitor where the money was being used, who was using the money, and what the money was being used for.”

In a statement to People, Shawn Holley, Combs’s lawyer, denied all of Jones’s allegations. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” she told the tabloid. Similarly, a rep for Justin Combs told TMZ, “There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

The Cut has reached out to reps for Yung Miami and Cuba Gooding Jr. and will update this post when we hear back. We were unable to reach representatives for Daphne Joy and Jade for comment.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.