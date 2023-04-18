Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jonathan Majors’s domestic-violence trial has been delayed until September after prosecutors asked for more time to collect evidence in their case. The actor was charged in March with assaulting a woman in what police described as a domestic dispute, and since then, Majors’s defense team has launched an aggressive attack on his accuser, whom they identified as Grace Jabbari.

After months of claiming that Jabbari made up her injuries and that his arrest had been racially motivated, Majors filed a complaint in late June accusing Jabbari of assault. During the incident, Majors says Jabbari was “drunk and hysterical” when she “scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face, causing pain and bleeding.” Although the NYPD “believes that there is enough evidence to support her arrest,” according to the New York Times, it has not made an arrest or brought charges against Jabbari.

Instead, Manhattan prosecutors are moving forward with their case against Majors, which is now set to go to trial on September 6. Variety previously reported that multiple accusers are cooperating with the district attorney’s case, and the domestic-violence allegations have affected the actor’s upcoming projects. Here’s everything we know about the case.

Why was Majors arrested?

Police responded to a 911 call involving Majors in Manhattan on March 25. TMZ broke the story and, citing law-enforcement sources, reported that Majors and his girlfriend had been fighting in a cab about text messages from another woman. The woman told officers who arrived at the scene that she had been assaulted, according to the NYPD statement, and she was taken to the hospital with minor head and neck injuries.

The initial criminal complaint said Majors had put his hand on the woman’s neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain,” and had hit her in the face, leaving “a laceration behind her ear.” A revised complaint the DA’s office filed later tells the same story from Jabbari’s perspective: She says Majors grabbed her right arm, placed it behind her body, and then twisted her right forearm and middle finger. She also alleges that he hit her, “causing substantial pain and a laceration behind my right ear.” Finally, she says Majors pushed her back into a car “using both of his hands, causing me to fall backwards.”

Majors was initially arrested on charges that included strangulation and was released later that day with an order of protection. The strangulation charge has since been dropped, and he now faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.

A judge also granted Jabbari a full temporary order of protection in April. The order, which forbids Majors from having any contact with the her, was given “per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel,” the DA’s office said in a statement. Major’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the protection order “is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

How has Majors responded?

While the DA’s office has kept quiet so far, Majors’s legal team has launched a high-profile defense claiming the actor is a victim of racism and domestic violence.

In the immediate aftermath of the arrest, Chaudhry called her client “entirely innocent.” “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday,” she said in a statement. “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Chaudhry also claimed Majors had called 911 out of concern for Jabbari and that she planned to submit exonerating evidence to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, including “video footage from the vehicle, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.” It appears some of that footage was recently released to Insider, but the two written statements have not surfaced.

Chaudhry did release a series of unverified text messages from the woman on March 30. “They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight,” one message read. “Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

Another purported text reads, “They do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.” She goes on to assure Majors that “I’m doing all I can [on] my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior.”

Majors’s legal team further expanded on his defense in court filings on April 19. According to documents reviewed by the Cut, the actor’s driver planned to testify that Jabbari had assaulted Majors “while she was attempting to steal his phone.” Chaudhry claims Majors then ran out of the car and sent the woman a breakup text from a hotel, where he spent the night.

Majors’s lawyer went on to say the actor did not cause “swelling, bruising, and substantial pain” to the woman’s finger. Chaudhry points as evidence to security-camera footage of Jabbari clubbing after Majors had left her and minutely details all the activities that footage purportedly shows she was capable of: tucking hair behind her right ear, pointing with her index finger, moving a lime aside to take a shot, and “dancing with her hand in a ball with all her fingers folded in — all without any visible signs of discomfort or any swelling or bruising whatsoever” (emphasis Chaudhry’s). The lawyer later claimed she had sent the DA’s office the opinion of a forensic medical specialist who says the woman’s injuries “did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described).”

Jabbari later showed up at Majors’s apartment, called him 32 times, accused him of infidelity via text, and threatened suicide, Chaudhry claims. Those purported texts were not included in the court filings. Majors came home later that morning and called 911, the documents allege, after discovering the woman had taken “a bunch of sleeping pills” and was in his “locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.” In a letter to the judge, Rachel Pauley, on April 18, Chaudhry claims the actor’s ex-girlfriend injured herself and that multiple witnesses will testify in his defense.

Chaudhry also says body-camera footage will show that a police officer had coached the woman “to say that Mr. Majors grabbed her by the throat” by “touching his own neck several times when questioning” her. The defense lawyer accuses officers of being more sympathetic to a “petite white woman” than to Majors, who is a “tall, strong, young, very famous Black man.”

How has the public responded?

After news of the arrest broke, two people working in the entertainment and theater industries tweeted their concerns about Majors, alluding to stories they had heard about his alleged behavior. “It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported,” wrote one. Some fans rushed to Majors’s defense online, saying he was being unfairly targeted as a Black man, while others were predominantly concerned with the future of the Marvel franchise he stars in.

When Majors’s legal team released the purported messages from the woman involved in the arrest, some tabloids, like the New York Post, said the texts “appear to prove innocence.” Under more careful headlines, domestic-violence experts noted that it’s common for abusers to manipulate survivors into thinking they themselves are to blame for the violence. On Twitter, the texts didn’t have the effect Majors’s defense was looking for either. “‘I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone’ isn’t the flex Jonathan Majors and his lawyers think it is,” read one viral tweet.

Leigh Goodmark, a law professor and gender-based-violence expert, warns against drawing conclusions based on these messages alone. “You could read these a number of different ways,” she told the Cut. “I don’t think they definitively exonerate him or show her being controlled. I think it’s possible the truth is somewhere in the complicated middle.”

What happened when Majors appeared in court for trial?

Majors arrived to a packed courtroom on the morning of August 3 dressed in a gray double-breasted suit and a pair of sunglasses. He was accompanied by a larger entourage than in previous court appearances. Majors’s girlfriend Meagan Good, wearing a flowy white dress, sat by his side as they waited for proceedings to begin, with Good frequently stroking his shoulder and neck and occasionally leaning over to whisper into his ear.

The hearing lasted all of ten minutes; the prosecution told Judge Michael Gaffey they were still obtaining discovery and were “not yet ready” for trial. Majors, carrying a red Moleskine notebook and a Bible, then approached the bench with Chaudhry. “Morning, sir,” he said to Gaffey. Chaudhry, in fuchsia lipstick and dangling earrings, filed a motion to delay the trial, claiming the prosecution hadn’t been “timely” in turning their evidence over. Gaffey set a new trial date for September 6 and reminded Majors about the order of protection in place against him, to which Majors responded, “Yes, sir.”

In a statement to the Cut after the hearing, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the prosecution looks forward “to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial.”

What’s the deal with Majors’s cross-complaint?

The day after Majors appeared in court for a June procedural hearing, he reportedly filed a complaint against Jabbari at an NYPD precinct in Chinatown. Insider reported that two precincts “found probable cause to arrest” the woman, though no arrest has since been made. The police report Majors filed reportedly says he pulled away from Jabbari, who grabbed his coat and phone in a car; the actor claims he never touched Jabbari other than to hoist her back into the car after their fight spilled out onto the street.

The NYPD told the Cut that the investigation involving Majors and Jabbari is “ongoing” and that “there are no additional arrests at this time.” The DA’s office declined to comment on the complaint. Jabbari’s lawyer, Brad Edwards, told the New York Times that there was no reason to arrest his client and that he had “seen nothing reliable indicating that any agency has developed a different opinion.”

What other accusations does Majors face?

Majors has allegedly been physically and emotionally abusive to multiple former romantic partners, Rolling Stone reported in June. The magazine cites more than a dozen sources who claim that the Creed III actor strangled an ex-girlfriend and emotionally abused her and another ex, though it does not include first-hand accounts from the women themselves. “It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” one person told the magazine. An attorney for Majors denied the allegations in the report.

Two sources told the magazine that the woman Majors allegedly strangled had developed an exit plan and tried to leave Majors multiple times. A second woman described her relationship with Majors as “emotional torture,” nine people familiar with the situation told Rolling Stone. Although the sources said Majors was not physically abusive in that relationship, they described moments of “near violence” in which the actor would talk about needing to “hit something or punch a wall.” Others told the magazine that Majors was controlling and jealous in the relationship, and wanted to be in charge of everything “from what they ate to who the partner could interact with.”

Majors’s defense team also provided Rolling Stone with six character-witness statements from women who dated or knew the actor well; when the magazine reached out to these women, however, three said they never signed off on the statements and a fourth said the words attributed to her were “pre-written, not truthful, and that she had never approved of its release.”

The report also detailed aggressive behavior on Majors’s part during his time at Yale Drama School and on various sets. “No one is surprised that this is coming out,” one person told Rolling Stone. “It always felt like it was a matter of time because his behavior never changed. He’s kind of a bad dude, and now it’s just catching up with him.”

What’s the fallout been like?

Majors rode a rocket ship to fame after his starring role in the 2019 indie film The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Kang the Conqueror, his villainous character from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is set to become a fixture of the Marvel franchise and the focus of a new Avengers movie in 2025. He also received critical acclaim for his performance in Magazine Dreams, which premiered at Sundance and will appear on big screens this December.

To date, Marvel has not commented on Majors’s domestic-violence case. According to Deadline, “There’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.” None of the high-profile actors, directors, or producers associated with Majors have spoken out either.

But there has been some professional fallout. Majors was dropped by his talent agency, Entertainment 360, and by his PR firm. He and the luxury brand Valentino “mutually agreed” that he would not attend the Met Gala, according to Deadline, which also reported that Majors has been nixed from an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement and is no longer in the running for an Otis Redding biopic.