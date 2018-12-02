The Ultimate Guide to Fancy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

So Wednesday is looming and you still haven’t bought your special someone a Valentine’s Day gift. You could buy something from our list of affordable (but expensive-looking!) presents … or, if you’re ready to spend some money, you could splash out on something a little more extravagant. How about an elegant Tiffany & Co. gold bracelet? Or cheery, fun Miu Miu heels? Read on for our roundup of the best fancy gifts out there.

If She Loves Chanel

Chanel Gabrielle Eau du Parfum Spray This gardenia scent is the brand’s first new one in 15 years — perfect for the superfan. $76 at Chanel

If She Likes Adding a Scarf to Any Outfit

Hermès Méga Pois scarf 70 Pink and red combine in an extremely chic wrap she’ll wear for years to come. $300 at Hermès

If She Loves Caftans

If She Worships Phoebe Philo

If She Needs a Power Tote

Longchamp Honoré 404 Tote Simple, sleek, and big enough to carry everything she needs for the work day. $615 at Longchamp

If She Loves a Sheet Mask Selfie

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask You might look like a baked potato roasting in the oven when you have this face mask on, but your skin is getting infused with Estée Lauder’s cult serum, Advanced Night Repair. From $23 at Nordstrom

If She Has a Huge Earring Collection

Lagos Caviar Gold Earrings These swingy, sculptural danglers are an upgrade for her jewelry box. $1,750 at Lagos

If She Loves Fun Shoes

Miu Miu Floral-Embellished Satin Mule Pump You can’t get any more fun than these flower-trimmed Miu Miu mules. $790 at Bergdorf Goodman

If She Loves a Luxurious Basic

If She Likes Candy in Glass Bowls

Prada Candy Gloss Eau de Toilette This candy-colored perfume has an intoxicating, feminine scent. From $78 at Nordstrom

If She’s a Romantic at Heart

David Yurman Limited Edition Cable Heart Earrings Mixed Set This cute mismatched set will get lots of wear even when it’s not Valentine’s Day. $645 at David Yurman

If She Loves Italian Glamour

Bottega Veneta The Lauren 1980 Clutch It doesn’t get any better than the clutch Lauren Hutton carried in American Gigolo. $2,150 at Bottega Veneta

If She Loves a Good Red Lip

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in True Red This is one of the smoothest, most weightless lipsticks ever, and it comes in a balanced red that isn’t too orange or too blue. $34 at Sephora

If She Prefers Simple, Everyday Jewelry (Part 1)

Tiffany & Co. Else Peretti Wave Single-row Bangle This slim bangle is quiet enough that she can wear it both to work and to any fancy affair. $1,000 at Tiffany

If She Prefers Simple, Everyday Jewelry (Part 2)

John Hardy Band Ring with Diamonds Not into bracelets? Give her this delicate ring instead. $995 at John Hardy

If She Loves Roses

Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask She’ll appreciate this luxurious black rose face mask, which will give her petal-soft skin. $162 at Nordstrom

If She’s Always Cold

Moncler Cotinus There’s still one more month of winter, so a thick, warm puffer in slick black is stylish and (somewhat) practical. $1,440 at Moncler

If She’s Into Trends

Burberry Laminated Tartan Wool Trench Coat This laminated trench has the Matrix-vibes that seems to be everywhere right now, but it’s not so trendy that she can’t wear it in five years. $2,695 at Burberry

If She Wants a Cool Bag

Loewe Hammock Bag Rouge Loewe’s newest shape can be carried as a tote in your hand or worn as a cross body, and it happens to be a street-style favorite. $2,850 at Loewe

If She’s a World Traveler

Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 The ultimate fancy gift for anyone who has diamond status on multiple airlines. $4,300 at Louis Vuitton

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.