The Ultimate Guide to Fancy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

So Wednesday is looming and you still haven’t bought your special someone a Valentine’s Day gift. You could buy something from our list of affordable (but expensive-looking!) presents … or, if you’re ready to spend some money, you could splash out on something a little more extravagant. How about an elegant Tiffany & Co. gold bracelet? Or cheery, fun Miu Miu heels? Read on for our roundup of the best fancy gifts out there.
If She Loves Chanel
This gardenia scent is the brand’s first new one in 15 years — perfect for the superfan.
If She Likes Adding a Scarf to Any Outfit
Pink and red combine in an extremely chic wrap she’ll wear for years to come.
If She Loves Caftans
This elegant knotted sandal is the ideal counterpoint to her favorite summer dress.
If She Worships Phoebe Philo
She’ll appreciate anything from Philo’s last collections, but these enamel earrings are an especially striking purchase.
If She Needs a Power Tote
Simple, sleek, and big enough to carry everything she needs for the work day.
If She Loves a Sheet Mask Selfie
You might look like a baked potato roasting in the oven when you have this face mask on, but your skin is getting infused with Estée Lauder’s cult serum, Advanced Night Repair.
If She Has a Huge Earring Collection
These swingy, sculptural danglers are an upgrade for her jewelry box.
If She Loves Fun Shoes
You can’t get any more fun than these flower-trimmed Miu Miu mules.
If She Loves a Luxurious Basic
This cream cashmere turtleneck is the ultimate cozy gift.
If She Likes Candy in Glass Bowls
This candy-colored perfume has an intoxicating, feminine scent.
If She’s a Romantic at Heart
This cute mismatched set will get lots of wear even when it’s not Valentine’s Day.
If She Loves Italian Glamour
It doesn’t get any better than the clutch Lauren Hutton carried in American Gigolo.
If She Loves a Good Red Lip
This is one of the smoothest, most weightless lipsticks ever, and it comes in a balanced red that isn’t too orange or too blue.
If She Prefers Simple, Everyday Jewelry (Part 1)
This slim bangle is quiet enough that she can wear it both to work and to any fancy affair.
If She Prefers Simple, Everyday Jewelry (Part 2)
Not into bracelets? Give her this delicate ring instead.
If She Loves Roses
She’ll appreciate this luxurious black rose face mask, which will give her petal-soft skin.
If She’s Always Cold
There’s still one more month of winter, so a thick, warm puffer in slick black is stylish and (somewhat) practical.
If She’s Into Trends
This laminated trench has the Matrix-vibes that seems to be everywhere right now, but it’s not so trendy that she can’t wear it in five years.
If She Wants a Cool Bag
Loewe’s newest shape can be carried as a tote in your hand or worn as a cross body, and it happens to be a street-style favorite.
If She’s a World Traveler
The ultimate fancy gift for anyone who has diamond status on multiple airlines.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.