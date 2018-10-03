now trending

30 Fall Jackets for When It Finally Gets Cold

While the Northeast is experiencing record warmth this October, the calendar says it’s technically fall — the time of year for taking gratuitous apple orchard selfies, swaddling yourself in cashmere, and eating an apple cider donut. Also important this time of year: finding yourself a good jacket. But do you go trendy and try a workwear-inspired style? Would you rather finally find a perfect leather jacket? Or do you simply need a stylish option that you can wear to work every day? Whatever outerwear your life requires, you’ll find it below in this handy guide to fall’s biggest jacket trends. Scroll ahead to shop them all.

If You Want a Trendy But Work-Appropriate Fall Jacket

Menswear-inspired blazers were a big street-style hit last year, and they remain popular. Wear one over a blouse and trousers for a sleek business-appropriate look, or try one with a T-shirt, jeans, and pumps for a Scandinavian cool-girl outfit. Should you want to go the extra mile, a few of the options below come with matching trousers so you can dabble in the suit trend.

Eloquii Long One Button Plaid Blazer
$150 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–28.

$150 at Eloquii
& Other Stories Wool Blend Houndstooth Coat
$219 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$219 at & Other Stories
Reiss Carie Cotton Corduroy Blazer
$455 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 0-10.

$455 at Nordstrom
Madewell Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer
$158 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–3X.

$158 at Nordstrom
Violeta Contrast seam blazer
$150 at Mango

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$150 at Mango
If You Want a Classic Fall Jacket

Is there anything more refined than a well-cut trench coat? The design is proven to withstand fleeting trends; chose the right one, and it’ll look just as good in ten years as it does now. You could splurge on a brand that’s been making them for decades, but the latest designs from more affordable labels are just as sophisticated. For purists J.Crew makes a wonderful option with extended sizing, while Eloquii and Farrow (Need Supply’s in-house label) offer more current updates in the form of interesting color and fabric choices.

Farrow Krisha Trench
$128 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$128 at Need Supply
J.Crew Dion Trench Coat
$137 at Nordstrom
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 00–20.

$137 at Nordstrom
Farrow Rosario Trench
$120 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$120 at Need Supply
Eloquii Soft Trench With Belt
$140 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–24.

$140 at Eloquii
H&M+ Soft Trenchcoat
$60 at H&M

Available in sizes 16–26.

$60 at H&M
If You Want a Cool Fall Jacket

A leather moto jacket has been shorthand for cool for decades, but before you buy one, you need to make a choice: Do you splurge on buttery soft real leather, or do you opt for a vegan option for either budget or ethical reasons? Should you fall in the former camp, both the Arrivals and Acne have good-looking options that definitely qualify as “cool”. If you’re among the latter, Blank NYC’s design is a top seller at Nordstrom at just under $100, while Eloquii’s rich red version offers a nice break from standard black.

Eloquii Belted Moto Jacket
$150 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–28.

$150 at Eloquii
BLANK NYC Life Changer Moto Jacket
$98 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$98 at Nordstrom
ALLSAINTS Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
$374 at Nordstrom
$374 (was $498, now 25% off)

Available in sizes 00–10.

$374 at Nordstrom
The Arrivals Clo II
$695 at The Arrivals

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$695 at The Arrivals
Acne Studios Leather Moto Jacket
$1,550 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 4–10.

$1,550 at Nordstrom
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi Ebe Leather Biker Jacket
$885 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 8–14W.

$885 at Nordstrom
& Other Stories Patent Leather Biker Jacket
$495 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$495 at & Other Stories
If You Want Your Fall Jacket to Be Waterproof

New York Fashion Week might have been a rain-filled mess, but the street-style crowd figured out how to manage, mostly by carrying clout umbrellas worn with slick raincoats by the likes of Ganni and Rains. Both brands hail from Copenhagen, a place that can go from sunshine to downpour within minutes, so they know a thing or two about waterproofing. Whether you’re looking for a Matrix-inspired design, a bold candy-colored look, or a trendy leopard print, there are plenty of ways to wear something cheerful on gloomy days.

Ganni Leopard-print matte-PU coat
$295 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes 2–8.

$295 at Net-a-Porter
Rains Glossed-PU trench coat
$225 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes XXS–XL.

$225 at Net-a-Porter
Stutterheim Red Stockholm Raincoat
$295 at SSENSE

Available in sizes XXS–L.

$295 at SSENSE
Levi’s Rain Jacket
$98 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$98 at Nordstrom
Proenza Schouler PSWL Checkerboard Anorak Raincoat
$250 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Available in one size.

$250 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Boohoo Iridescent Pocket Detail Rain Mac
$42 at Boohoo
$42 (was $52, now 19% off)

Available in sizes 18–24.

$42 at Boohoo
If You Want a Fall Jacket to Match Your High-Waist Pants

Awkward pants are still going strong, but what do you wear on top? A roomy workwear-inspired jacket seems to be the most popular option. In denim or corduroy (yes, that ’70s-era fabric is back in style), a square jacket offers the right proportion to complement high-waisted jeans and tucked-in tops. Look for styles that hit at the hip or higher with boxy cuts — anything too tight or long won’t work. For the brave, you can dabble in colors like bright red, melodramatic purple, or mint green, but you really can’t go wrong with a classic Levi’s trucker jacket.

Glamorous Curve trucker jacket
$64 at ASOS

Available in sizes 20–24.

$64 at ASOS
3x1 Oversized denim jacket
$375 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes XS–L.

$375 at Net-a-Porter
Paloma Wool Dori Corduroy Jacket
$179 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$179 at Need Supply
Levi’s Women’s Trucker Jacket
From $45 at Macy’s
$45 (was $70, now 36% off)

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

From $45 at Macy's
Farrow Shaan Denim Jacket
$110 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$110 at Need Supply
& Other Stories Cropped Corduroy Jacket
$125 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 2–10.

$125 at & Other Stories
