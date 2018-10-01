What to Wear to a Fall Wedding

always shopping

16 Fall Wedding Guest Dress Ideas

The dress code for weddings this time of the year can be a challenge. What do you wear to an formal event when you know the temperature’s going to drop 20 degrees over the course of the evening and the seasonal color palette includes shades like “pumpkin”? Below, we’ve broken down our best tips for what to wear whether the occasion calls for black-tie or cocktail, outdoors or indoors, night or day. Read on for 16 fall wedding guest dresses under $300.

For a Black-Tie Wedding

There’s really only one rule for black-tie attire: Your dress must be long. A ball gown with heavy layers can impede dancing, so we suggest finding a lighter dress where the hem just grazes the floor. Black feels fall-appropriate but can get boring; if you want to wear a black dress, try to find one with a slightly sexy neckline. Alternately, you can go in the opposite direction and wear a really bold color like the magenta dress below.

V-Neck Chiffon Gown
V-Neck Chiffon Gown
$89 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$89 at Nordstrom
Buy
Off The Shoulder Velvet Gown
Off The Shoulder Velvet Gown
$258 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14–20.

$258 at Nordstrom
Buy
ASOS Design Velvet Maxi Dress
ASOS Design Velvet Maxi Dress
$76 at ASOS

Available in sizes 0–14.

$76 at ASOS
Buy
ASOS Design Satin Maxi Dress
ASOS Design Satin Maxi Dress
$87 at ASOS

Available in sizes 12–28.

$87 at ASOS
Buy

For a Casual Daytime Wedding

Casual weddings are becoming more and more popular, which is lucky for you because it means you get to wear something more fun than a gown. Instead of the obvious LBD, try a jewel-toned wrap dress — you’ll feel comfortable and look cute but not overly formal.

Satin Wrap Dress
Satin Wrap Dress
$78 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 0X–4X.

$78 at Nordstrom
Buy
Midi Wrap Dress
Midi Wrap Dress
$129 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$129 at Nordstrom
Buy
Wrap Hem Dress
Wrap Hem Dress
$79 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–M.

$79 at Nordstrom
Buy
Ruffled Wrap Dress
Ruffled Wrap Dress
$100 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–24.

$100 at Eloquii
Buy

For an Outdoor Wedding

I’m not sure why, but when I think of what to wear to an outdoor wedding, Florence Welch seems like the perfect inspiration — she’s always in a long, floral, flowy gown (and it’s usually Gucci) and that vibe is perfect for an outdoor fall wedding. The length and the long sleeves will keep you warm whether it’s during the day or a picturesque sunset affair.

Floral Print Maxi Dress
Floral Print Maxi Dress
$103 at ASOS

Available in sizes 2–6.

$103 at ASOS
Buy
Paisley Print Maxi Dress
Paisley Print Maxi Dress
$110 at Macy’s

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$110 at Macy’s
Buy
Bird Print Maxi Dress
Bird Print Maxi Dress
$127 at ASOS

Available in sizes 2–12.

$127 at ASOS
Buy
Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress
Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress
$103 at ASOS

Available in sizes 12–28.

$103 at ASOS
Buy

For a Cocktail Wedding

Cocktail weddings are always hard — you don’t want to show up in a gown and feel overdressed, but you can’t exactly throw on whatever you’d normally wear to the bar. Your best bet is to dress exactly the way you would for a fancy work event. The simple, sophisticated, not-too-mini dresses below will do the trick.

Velvet Midi Dress
Velvet Midi Dress
$129 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$129 at Nordstrom
Buy
Stretch Velvet Sheath Dress
Stretch Velvet Sheath Dress
$128 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14–24.

$128 at Nordstrom
Buy
Hope and Ivy Midi Dress
Hope and Ivy Midi Dress
$92 at ASOS

Available in sizes 2–12.

$92 at ASOS
Buy
Rachel Roy Velvet Dress
Rachel Roy Velvet Dress
$149 at Bloomindgales

Available in sizes 18–22.

$149 at Bloomindgales
Buy

