Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant

Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom. The American Horror Story and Empire actress announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and her husband, Brandon Frankel, aren’t just expecting … they’re seeing double. That’s right: Another set of celebrity twins are on their way. Someone text Rumi and Sir Carter.

The Bed-Stuy native, who is 39 years old, accompanied the news with a carousel of photos, including one of Frankel caressing her baby bump and another of the couple pushing around what looks to be the Tesla of twin strollers. “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe wrote. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

The cat-mom solidarity alone is enough to win me over as a fan of these parents-to-be. But then there’s the love story — which, as Ben Affleck would probably put it, could be The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Per People, the couple reportedly met on a dating app, got engaged in 2020, got married in 2021, and now refer to each other on social media as “my BFF,” “the woman who brings me endless joy,” and “my cats’ daddy.” Here’s Sidibe on the man who is now also soon to be her baby daddy: “The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need.”

It’s so cute, I’m going to throw up. Congrats to the happy couple!