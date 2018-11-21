31 Cute and Affordable Gifts for Co-workers

Co-workers: They become your friends without you noticing. Whether you interact with them every day or only bump into them when there’s free food up for grabs, you probably know more about them than you think you do. So when the holidays come around, you can’t help but want to give them a little something. (Maybe you’re even involved in a White Elephant or other holiday party scheme that makes this kind of gifting compulsory — not to mention public. Aah!)
That’s why we hunted down the 31 best gifts under $30 for every type of colleague. From your work wife to your desk-mate to the intern, we’ve got budget-friendly options for everyone who makes your 9–5 a bit more bearable.
P.S. Looking for gifts for your dad, your mom, or literally any man? We’ve got those, too.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Wants to Take Better Selfies in 2019
This Kim Kardashian West–approved case will make her look good, even if your boss catches her taking selfies on company time.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Obsessed with the Huji Filter
A Gift for the Hypebeast in Your Work Life
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Can’t Stop Talking About Their Puppy
There’s always someone in your office who gets a four-legged friend for the holidays. This gift will help them keep Fido fed — and remind them that you’re always up for seeing more dog pictures.
A Gift for the Co-worker With the Messy Desk
A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s a Trendsetter
If her wardrobe is super trendy, get her a pair of sparkly socks — even if she already owns a pair, she’ll always appreciate more.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Always Talks About Her Sixth Sense
According to myth, your first Tarot deck should be gifted. So do your psychic colleague a favor and give her this pretty set.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Needs to Have a Ponytail to Get Stuff Done
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Works Out Every Morning
Weird morning flex but ok. Give them this water bottle to keep them hydrated while they exercise and you hit the snooze button for the 15th time.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Always Stealing Your Charger
Say good-bye to all those passive-aggressive questions about your battery life.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Always on Your Wavelength When It Comes to GIFs
A Gift for the Co-worker You Don’t Know All That Well
A Gift for the Colleague Who’s Always Up for Happy Hour
Because who doesn’t need a going-out top in a pinch?
A Gift for Your Most Millennial Co-worker
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Takes Her Skin Very Seriously
Help them amp up their beauty routine with this jade face roller.
A Gift for the Kind Colleague Who Takes Care of Everyone’s Plants
They’ve been saving your office plants with their water bottles, so it’s time to acknowledge their hard work with a nicer spritzer.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Bought Metal Straws Over the Summer
It’s only natural that their next foray into eco-friendly caffeine consumption would be a reusable coffee mug.
A Gift for the One Who Still Drinks Iced Coffee During the Winter
Speaking of metal straws: They’re the best possible gift for someone who regularly flouts seasonal coffee norms.
A Gift for the New Employee With the Empty Desk
A Gift for the Co-worker With a Long Commute
So that they can finally listen that podcast you love — and talk to you about it when things get slow at the office.
A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Always Stressed
A Gift for the Co-worker Whose Company Card Is Always Getting Lost in Her Enormous Bag
A Gift for the Co-worker With a Killer Jewelry Collection
A Gift for the Co-worker Whose Bag Is Always Stocked With Supplies
A Gift for the Work Wife Who Seems to Have Everything
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Loves Co–Star
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Just Cut Her Hair
A Gift for the Co-worker Who Has Reading Glasses and Computer Glasses
A Gift for the Colleague Who Always Complains About the Temperature of the Office
This humidifier will make their desk a little cozier.
A Gift for the Colleague Who’s Always Going on Business Trips
Nothing says “We’re all very jealous of your job” like a classy passport holder.
A Gift for the Colleague Who Likes Surprises
This incredibly tiny package unfolds to be a picnic blanket.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.