31 Cute and Affordable Gifts for Co-workers

Co-workers: They become your friends without you noticing. Whether you interact with them every day or only bump into them when there’s free food up for grabs, you probably know more about them than you think you do. So when the holidays come around, you can’t help but want to give them a little something. (Maybe you’re even involved in a White Elephant or other holiday party scheme that makes this kind of gifting compulsory — not to mention public. Aah!)

That’s why we hunted down the 31 best gifts under $30 for every type of colleague. From your work wife to your desk-mate to the intern, we’ve got budget-friendly options for everyone who makes your 9–5 a bit more bearable.

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Wants to Take Better Selfies in 2019

$35 at Amazon LuMee Original Phone Case This Kim Kardashian West–approved case will make her look good, even if your boss catches her taking selfies on company time. $35 at Amazon Buy $35 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Obsessed with the Huji Filter

$15 at Urban Outfitters Fujifilm Fujicolor QuickSnap Flash 400 35MM Disposable Camera Nothing will make your nostalgia-loving co-worker happier than an actual disposable camera that isn’t an app. $15 at Urban Outfitters Buy

A Gift for the Hypebeast in Your Work Life

$10 at Urban Outfitters FILA UO Exclusive Sneaker Keychain You can never have enough kicks. Even if they’re miniature and only hang from your work bag. $10 at Urban Outfitters Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Can’t Stop Talking About Their Puppy

$15 at Amazon Aspen Pet Lebistro Gravity Waterer There’s always someone in your office who gets a four-legged friend for the holidays. This gift will help them keep Fido fed — and remind them that you’re always up for seeing more dog pictures. $15 at Amazon Buy $15 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker With the Messy Desk

$10 at Need Supply Standard Baggu in Blue Gingham This will let her bring all her stuff home in style. $10 at Need Supply Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s a Trendsetter

$18 at shopbop Lurex Franca Ankle Socks If her wardrobe is super trendy, get her a pair of sparkly socks — even if she already owns a pair, she’ll always appreciate more. $18 at shopbop Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Always Talks About Her Sixth Sense

$18 at anthropologie The Illuminated Tarot According to myth, your first Tarot deck should be gifted. So do your psychic colleague a favor and give her this pretty set. $18 at anthropologie Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Needs to Have a Ponytail to Get Stuff Done

$12 at shopbop Velvet Scrunchies Is it scientifically proven that wearing a ponytail helps you concentrate? Who knows? What we do know is that your ponytail-loving colleague will appreciate this gift. $12 at shopbop Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Works Out Every Morning

$9 at Amazon Contigo AutoSeal Cortland Water Bottle Weird morning flex but ok. Give them this water bottle to keep them hydrated while they exercise and you hit the snooze button for the 15th time. $9 at Amazon Buy $9 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Always Stealing Your Charger

A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Always on Your Wavelength When It Comes to GIFs

$6 at bando Bestie Pin We all have that one work buddy who solely communicates via GIF. Tell them you love their internet-addled brain with this cute pin. $6 at bando Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker You Don’t Know All That Well

$24 at Nordstrom Goober Candle Candles are always a safe bet, but most of them are kind of boring. Not this bulbous little guy, though! $24 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Colleague Who’s Always Up for Happy Hour

A Gift for Your Most Millennial Co-worker

$22 at Glossier Glossier You Solid Perfume It’s Millennial pink, it smells good, and it’s aesthetically pleasing. Need we say more? $22 at Glossier Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Takes Her Skin Very Seriously

A Gift for the Kind Colleague Who Takes Care of Everyone’s Plants

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Bought Metal Straws Over the Summer

A Gift for the One Who Still Drinks Iced Coffee During the Winter

A Gift for the New Employee With the Empty Desk

A Gift for the Co-worker With a Long Commute

$15 at Amazon Wireless Bluetooth Headphones So that they can finally listen that podcast you love — and talk to you about it when things get slow at the office. $15 at Amazon Buy $15 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who’s Always Stressed

$7 at need supply Wild White Sage Bundle The scent of burning sage should help them calm down. Just don’t set off the office sprinklers. $7 at need supply Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Whose Company Card Is Always Getting Lost in Her Enormous Bag

$16 at anthropologie Pocket Card Holder Her life (and the life of everybody else in the office who goes to lunch with her) will be changed forever with this handy case. $16 at anthropologie Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker With a Killer Jewelry Collection

$15 at stories Glossy Hoop Earrings Sure, she probably already owns plenty of hoop earrings. But she’ll probably have room for more. $15 at stories Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Whose Bag Is Always Stocked With Supplies

$12 at Jet TONYMOLY Peach Hand Cream They’ll appreciate this cute and easy-to-find hand cream. $12 at Jet Buy

A Gift for the Work Wife Who Seems to Have Everything

$18 at poketo Modernist Coloring Book Perfect for when she needs to log off of Twitter. $18 at poketo Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Loves Co–Star

$8 at anthropologie Zodiac Catch-All Dish No matter what planet is in retrograde during the holiday season, this is a nice stocking stuffer. $8 at anthropologie Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Just Cut Her Hair

$20 at mango Mixed Pendant Earrings These will look so good with her new do. $20 at mango Buy

A Gift for the Co-worker Who Has Reading Glasses and Computer Glasses

$20 at ray-ban Denim Glasses Case This gift will make sure he never misplaces them. $20 at ray-ban Buy

A Gift for the Colleague Who Always Complains About the Temperature of the Office

A Gift for the Colleague Who’s Always Going on Business Trips

A Gift for the Colleague Who Likes Surprises

