35 Gifts for Every Type of Employee

If you’re the boss, finding the right gifts for your employees can be fraught with questions: How much do you spend? Should you spend the same amount of money on each person? And if you don’t know someone well, how do you make sure they like the gift while still keeping it professional?
To be clear, managers don’t have to give their staff members gifts, but it’s a nice gesture if you want to do it — and in some offices it’s very much expected. (Although keep in mind that managers should never expect or encourage gifts from employees. Because of the power dynamics involved, gifts at work should flow down, not up.)
If you decide to buy gifts for your staff, the question of how much to spend will vary by office. If you’re a partner at a big law firm, you might be spending a few hundred dollars on your assistant (or even more); if you’re a manager at a nonprofit, it might be more like $10 a person. So know your office (and if you’re unsure, ask other managers what they’re doing), but whatever you spend, keep it roughly equivalent for each person on your team. Don’t play favorites; people will notice if one person gets an iPad and another gets a scented candle.
So what should you actually get people? Below, we hunted down 35 ideas for everyone on your team.
USB Heated Fingerless Gloves
$10
at Amazon
For offices that get chilly in the winter, these fingerless gloves plug into a USB port to heat up and keep hands toasty warm — and they’re fingerless, so they won’t impede typing.
Ultra Slim Desktop Oscillating Fan
$33
at Amazon
Give your overheated employee the gift of personal climate control with this 12-inch fan, which can sit atop a desk. (It might give your other employees the gift of a break from battles over the thermostat.)
Bento Lunch Box Set with Insulating Bag
$35
at Amazon
Who wouldn’t want to bring their lunch in this sturdy, insulated Japanese-style Bento box set? Equipped with two stackable containers and a small container for sauces or dressings, it makes keeping foods separate easy — and the pieces can be popped straight into the microwave.
Finelnno Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
$14
at Amazon
This mini vacuum picks up crumbs, dirt, and lint, and can even be used to suction dirt out of a keyboard. Plus it comes in various colors, including, yes, millennial pink.
Nero Manetti leather padfolio
$50
at Amazon
If your intern still lugs a backpack to meetings, help her feel more professional with a really nice padfolio, like this zippered one made from vegan leather. It’s got 12 pockets, two penholders, a tablet sleeve, a phone sleeve, and more.
Trivial Pursuit Master Edition
$34
at Amazon
This is classic Trivial Pursuit on steroids — with questions that are both more challenging and more numerous.
Himalayan Salt Lamp
$27
at Amazon
Pink Himalayan salt is supposed to be known for its therapeutic, stress-relieving, and air-purifying properties. Plus they’re really cool-looking and would look nice on your wellness-loving employee’s desk.
Keurig single-serve coffee maker
$60
at Amazon
With no communal office coffee pot around, this single-serve coffee maker will keep your remote employee stocked with coffee, without requiring them to brew up an entire pot.
Less, by Andrew Sean Greer
$10
at Amazon
This comic novel — about a writer who, in an effort to avoid an ex-boyfriend’s wedding, accepts a year’s worth of invitations to literary events around the world — won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction this year.
Brielle Faux Fur Oversized Throw
$36
at Amazon
This faux-fur throw is crazy soft and cozy, and feels like being wrapped in luxury. I have my own, and everyone who comes to my house goes straight to it and then wants to buy one themselves.
Mini Mist Humidifier
$16
at Amazon
You should really send her home, but if she at the office anyway, she’ll appreciate this desk-sized personal humidifier that makes winter colds less awful.
Bamboo Wood Charging Station
$31
at Amazon
This bamboo charging station can charge multiple phones and tablets all at once.
Baby Groot Pen Holder
$11
at Amazon
This six-inch-high Groot can be used to store pens or other supplies — it can even function as a desk planter, so that flora sprouts from his head.
Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin
$19
at Amazon
Not only is this rolling pin beautiful, but because it’s made from solid marble, it helps keep dough cool, and won’t absorb odors from food.
Kindfolk Yoga Mat Duffle Bag
$32
at Amazon
This stylish and durable bag fits two small yoga mats, or it can be used to carry towels and other yoga accessories.
Death Wish Coffee, Valhala Java Bean
$16
at Amazon
This is strong coffee. One reviewer calls it “1,300’s Europe in a cup,” and another says it’s “darker than the night before the coming of Ragnarok.”
Bonsai Starter Kit
$30
at Amazon
This kit contains everything you need to grow four different types of bonsai trees (one is flaming red!), including biodegradable growing pots, soil discs, organic seeds, bonsai clippers, and step-by-step instructions.
Mug with a Hoop
$26
at Amazon
This is a basketball hoop in mug form! Toss marshmallows or other toppings through the hoop like a champion.
Sony Professional Headphones
$80
at Amazon
These lightweight headphones with a closed-eye design and generous padding were engineered to be comfortable to wear for long periods, and they’re high-quality enough to be used by professional broadcasters.
Bluetooth Luggage Tracker
$23
at Amazon
This Bluetooth tracker tag will ensure your employee knows where her luggage is at all times — and it will even send an alert to her phone if the luggage is outside of a safe distance. The tag can double as a phone tracker or keys tracker too.
Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live
$19
at Amazon
This oral history of Saturday Night Live is a fascinating, detailed account of the show from the beginning, including its fights with censors, the rivalries among its stars, gossip about celebrity hosts, and how the writing happens.
The World’s Greatest Speeches, edited by Lewis Copeland
$19
at Amazon
This compilation of 292 great speeches in history goes back to ancient Greece and all the way up to modern speeches.
Isotoner Stretch Leather Touchscreen Gloves
$58
at Amazon
These cozy, stylish gloves are designed so that you can text with them on — meaning your employee won’t freeze when she’s texting outside this winter.
Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit
$16
at Amazon
As someone with too many cats myself, the key to a good gift for a cat lover is to give something to the kitties rather than to their owner. This kit will grow a bundle of grass that cats are weirdly drawn to.
Teabloom All Beverage Tumbler
$25
at Amazon
This flask functions as a tea infuser, hot beverage thermos, fruit water infuser, and more. It’s got a stainless steel filter to brew both hot and cold tea, with a removable sleeve for insulation.
Anker Powercore Portable Charger
$40
at Amazon
The high-speed, pocket-sized charger holds a charge for seven days, so your employee can easily recharge her devices while she’s on the go. It can charge an iPhone almost seven times before it needs to be recharged.
Waterman Black Fountain Pen
$137
at Amazon
Give your employee the pleasure of writing with a really nice pen. This one writes beautifully, looks luxurious, and reviewers agree it’s a joy to use.
Three-Month Audible Subscription
$5
at Amazon
A long commute can seem much shorter when you’ve got something interesting to listen to. An Audible membership gives your employees a free audio book each month (she chooses the title) — and if it turns out she already has an account, it’ll add those credits to her existing membership.
Roku Media Player
$40
at Amazon
A Roku makes it easy to stream video content to a TV from the internet — so that you can watch movies from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and other video providers. Your employee may never leave her house again.
Rose Gold 5 in 1 Metal Desk Organizing Set
$31
at Amazon
This elegant five-in-one rose gold desk organizer set includes a hanging file organizer, file tray, letter sorter, pencil holder, and sticky note holder.
Sweet Symphony Allover Music Notes Scarf
$14
at Amazon
This pretty, lightweight scarf is covered in musical notes and comes in black, red, or white.
Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking
$14
at Amazon
The work world can often seem designed for extroverts (witness: brainstorming sessions and holiday parties), but Susan Cain’s much-lauded book Quiet explores the strengths of the introverts and proposes that we change the way we see them — and the way we experience being them.
Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack
$28
at Amazon
This popcorn seasoning variety pack lets you top your popcorn with the flavors of white cheddar, caramel, kettle corn, sriracha, cracked pepper asiago, and even dill pickle.
Crank Brothers Multi Bicycle Tool
$22
at Amazon
This is the Swiss army knife of bike repair! It includes 19 tools for common roadside bike repairs, including multiple sizes of hex wrenches, open wrenches, and screwdrivers, a Torx driver for disc breaks, and a universal chain tool, all made of high-tensile steel and enclosed in a lightweight aluminum case.
Gift Cards
From
$10
at Amazon
When you really don’t know an employee yet, and don’t have a sense of what kind of gift they’d truly appreciate, a gift card with a wide range of applications is a good choice. (“Wide range of applications” means: don’t get the person a gift card to, say, a wine store, since it might turn out they don’t drink. Online shopping meccas like Amazon are a safer choice.)
