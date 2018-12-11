35 Gifts for Every Type of Employee

Workplace advice columnist Alison Green answers all your questions about office life. Got a question for her? Email askaboss@nymag.com. Photo: courtesy of the Retailers

If you’re the boss, finding the right gifts for your employees can be fraught with questions: How much do you spend? Should you spend the same amount of money on each person? And if you don’t know someone well, how do you make sure they like the gift while still keeping it professional?

To be clear, managers don’t have to give their staff members gifts, but it’s a nice gesture if you want to do it — and in some offices it’s very much expected. (Although keep in mind that managers should never expect or encourage gifts from employees. Because of the power dynamics involved, gifts at work should flow down, not up.)

If you decide to buy gifts for your staff, the question of how much to spend will vary by office. If you’re a partner at a big law firm, you might be spending a few hundred dollars on your assistant (or even more); if you’re a manager at a nonprofit, it might be more like $10 a person. So know your office (and if you’re unsure, ask other managers what they’re doing), but whatever you spend, keep it roughly equivalent for each person on your team. Don’t play favorites; people will notice if one person gets an iPad and another gets a scented candle.

So what should you actually get people? Below, we hunted down 35 ideas for everyone on your team.

For the employee who’s always cold

$10 at Amazon USB Heated Fingerless Gloves For offices that get chilly in the winter, these fingerless gloves plug into a USB port to heat up and keep hands toasty warm — and they’re fingerless, so they won’t impede typing. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always hot

$33 at Amazon Ultra Slim Desktop Oscillating Fan Give your overheated employee the gift of personal climate control with this 12-inch fan, which can sit atop a desk. (It might give your other employees the gift of a break from battles over the thermostat.) $33 at Amazon Buy $33 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who keeps saying she wants to bring lunch from home

$35 at Amazon Bento Lunch Box Set with Insulating Bag Who wouldn’t want to bring their lunch in this sturdy, insulated Japanese-style Bento box set? Equipped with two stackable containers and a small container for sauces or dressings, it makes keeping foods separate easy — and the pieces can be popped straight into the microwave. $35 at Amazon Buy $35 at Amazon Buy

For the employee whose desk is a mess

For the intern

$50 at Amazon Nero Manetti leather padfolio If your intern still lugs a backpack to meetings, help her feel more professional with a really nice padfolio, like this zippered one made from vegan leather. It’s got 12 pockets, two penholders, a tablet sleeve, a phone sleeve, and more. $50 at Amazon Buy $50 at Amazon Buy

For the person who thinks they know everything

For the employee who has an aromatherapy mister at her desk

$27 at Amazon Himalayan Salt Lamp Pink Himalayan salt is supposed to be known for its therapeutic, stress-relieving, and air-purifying properties. Plus they’re really cool-looking and would look nice on your wellness-loving employee’s desk. $27 at Amazon Buy $27 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who works from home

$60 at Amazon Keurig single-serve coffee maker With no communal office coffee pot around, this single-serve coffee maker will keep your remote employee stocked with coffee, without requiring them to brew up an entire pot. $60 at Amazon Buy $60 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who runs the office book club

$10 at Amazon Less, by Andrew Sean Greer This comic novel — about a writer who, in an effort to avoid an ex-boyfriend’s wedding, accepts a year’s worth of invitations to literary events around the world — won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction this year. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who works from home whenever it snows

$36 at Amazon Brielle Faux Fur Oversized Throw This faux-fur throw is crazy soft and cozy, and feels like being wrapped in luxury. I have my own, and everyone who comes to my house goes straight to it and then wants to buy one themselves. $36 at Amazon Buy $36 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who insists on coming in sick

$16 at Amazon Mini Mist Humidifier You should really send her home, but if she at the office anyway, she’ll appreciate this desk-sized personal humidifier that makes winter colds less awful. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

For the employee whose phone is always dying

For the employee who goes to every Marvel movie on opening night

$11 at Amazon Baby Groot Pen Holder This six-inch-high Groot can be used to store pens or other supplies — it can even function as a desk planter, so that flora sprouts from his head. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who brings in amazing baked goods

$19 at Amazon Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin Not only is this rolling pin beautiful, but because it’s made from solid marble, it helps keep dough cool, and won’t absorb odors from food. $19 at Amazon Buy $19 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who does yoga on lunch breaks

$32 at Amazon Kindfolk Yoga Mat Duffle Bag This stylish and durable bag fits two small yoga mats, or it can be used to carry towels and other yoga accessories. $32 at Amazon Buy $32 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who drinks the strongest coffee in the office

$16 at Amazon Death Wish Coffee, Valhala Java Bean This is strong coffee. One reviewer calls it “1,300’s Europe in a cup,” and another says it’s “darker than the night before the coming of Ragnarok.” $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

For the employee with tons of office plants

$30 at Amazon Bonsai Starter Kit This kit contains everything you need to grow four different types of bonsai trees (one is flaming red!), including biodegradable growing pots, soil discs, organic seeds, bonsai clippers, and step-by-step instructions. $30 at Amazon Buy $30 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who organizes your office’s March Madness

$26 at Amazon Mug with a Hoop This is a basketball hoop in mug form! Toss marshmallows or other toppings through the hoop like a champion. $26 at Amazon Buy $26 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who was chastised by IT for streaming too much music on the office Wi-Fi

$80 at Amazon Sony Professional Headphones These lightweight headphones with a closed-eye design and generous padding were engineered to be comfortable to wear for long periods, and they’re high-quality enough to be used by professional broadcasters. $80 at Amazon Buy $80 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always traveling for work

$23 at Amazon Bluetooth Luggage Tracker This Bluetooth tracker tag will ensure your employee knows where her luggage is at all times — and it will even send an alert to her phone if the luggage is outside of a safe distance. The tag can double as a phone tracker or keys tracker too. $23 at Amazon Buy $23 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always cracking everyone up

$19 at Amazon Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live This oral history of Saturday Night Live is a fascinating, detailed account of the show from the beginning, including its fights with censors, the rivalries among its stars, gossip about celebrity hosts, and how the writing happens. $19 at Amazon Buy $19 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who just did Toastmasters

$19 at Amazon The World’s Greatest Speeches, edited by Lewis Copeland This compilation of 292 great speeches in history goes back to ancient Greece and all the way up to modern speeches. $19 at Amazon Buy $19 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always on her phone.

$58 at Amazon Isotoner Stretch Leather Touchscreen Gloves These cozy, stylish gloves are designed so that you can text with them on — meaning your employee won’t freeze when she’s texting outside this winter. $58 at Amazon Buy $58 at Amazon Buy

For the employee with framed cat photos on her desk

$16 at Amazon Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit As someone with too many cats myself, the key to a good gift for a cat lover is to give something to the kitties rather than to their owner. This kit will grow a bundle of grass that cats are weirdly drawn to. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always drinking tea

$25 at Amazon Teabloom All Beverage Tumbler This flask functions as a tea infuser, hot beverage thermos, fruit water infuser, and more. It’s got a stainless steel filter to brew both hot and cold tea, with a removable sleeve for insulation. $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always running from meeting to meeting

$40 at Amazon Anker Powercore Portable Charger The high-speed, pocket-sized charger holds a charge for seven days, so your employee can easily recharge her devices while she’s on the go. It can charge an iPhone almost seven times before it needs to be recharged. $40 at Amazon Buy $40 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who just got promoted

$137 at Amazon Waterman Black Fountain Pen Give your employee the pleasure of writing with a really nice pen. This one writes beautifully, looks luxurious, and reviewers agree it’s a joy to use. $137 at Amazon Buy $137 at Amazon Buy

For the employee with the crazy long commute

$5 at Amazon Three-Month Audible Subscription A long commute can seem much shorter when you’ve got something interesting to listen to. An Audible membership gives your employees a free audio book each month (she chooses the title) — and if it turns out she already has an account, it’ll add those credits to her existing membership. $5 at Amazon Buy $5 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who’s always quoting movies

$40 at Amazon Roku Media Player A Roku makes it easy to stream video content to a TV from the internet — so that you can watch movies from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and other video providers. Your employee may never leave her house again. $40 at Amazon Buy $40 at Amazon Buy

For the employee with the beautifully decorated office

$31 at Amazon Rose Gold 5 in 1 Metal Desk Organizing Set This elegant five-in-one rose gold desk organizer set includes a hanging file organizer, file tray, letter sorter, pencil holder, and sticky note holder. $31 at Amazon Buy $31 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who sings at her desk

For the introvert on your team

$14 at Amazon Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking The work world can often seem designed for extroverts (witness: brainstorming sessions and holiday parties), but Susan Cain’s much-lauded book Quiet explores the strengths of the introverts and proposes that we change the way we see them — and the way we experience being them. $14 at Amazon Buy $14 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who always burns popcorn in the office microwave

$28 at Amazon Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack This popcorn seasoning variety pack lets you top your popcorn with the flavors of white cheddar, caramel, kettle corn, sriracha, cracked pepper asiago, and even dill pickle. $28 at Amazon Buy $28 at Amazon Buy

For the employee who bikes to work

$22 at Amazon Crank Brothers Multi Bicycle Tool This is the Swiss army knife of bike repair! It includes 19 tools for common roadside bike repairs, including multiple sizes of hex wrenches, open wrenches, and screwdrivers, a Torx driver for disc breaks, and a universal chain tool, all made of high-tensile steel and enclosed in a lightweight aluminum case. $22 at Amazon Buy $22 at Amazon Buy

For the new employee you don’t know yet

From $10 at Amazon Gift Cards When you really don’t know an employee yet, and don’t have a sense of what kind of gift they’d truly appreciate, a gift card with a wide range of applications is a good choice. (“Wide range of applications” means: don’t get the person a gift card to, say, a wine store, since it might turn out they don’t drink. Online shopping meccas like Amazon are a safer choice.) From $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

