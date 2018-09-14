29 Gifts for Literally Any Man in Your Life

gift guides

Gifts to Buy Literally Any Man in Your Life

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

So you need to buy a man a gift, and you’re stumped. Maybe you barely know him and you’re not sure of his taste; maybe you’ve been dating him for a decade and you’ve run out of creative ideas. Maybe it’s your dad, because we all know dads are impossible to shop for. Regardless of the man or the occasion, here are 29 foolproof gifts for man, from a bag he’ll actually use to a high-quality speaker you can buy on Amazon for just over $100.

The Classic Weekender

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag
$85 at Nordstrom

Whether he’s going to Mexico City or just going to the gym, this bag will carry all of his stuff and look stylish — but not flashy — doing it.

$85 at Nordstrom
The Hat That Every Cool Guy Needs

Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat A18
Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat A18
$13 at Amazon

This hat is the best way to signal that you are up on the trends, second only to a whirlwind romance with a model/singer/actress.

$13 at Amazon
$13 at Amazon
For the Guy Who Hates Real Pants

Adidas Men’s Condivo 16 Training Pants
Adidas Men’s Condivo 16 Training Pants
$50 at Amazon

Normally, sweatpants do not count as real pants. But when paired with the right sneaker, these Adidas track pants look pulled-together. Oh, and he could also work out in them.

$50 at Amazon
$50 at Amazon
For the Young Adult

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$100 at Amazon

Maybe he just started college or moved out on his own. Either way, if you know someone who is just getting the hang of “adulting,” a slow-cooker is a gift he’ll be grateful for.

$100 at Amazon
$100 at Amazon
For the Businessman

Salvatore Ferragamo Bunnies Wearing Scarves Silk Tie
Salvatore Ferragamo Bunnies Wearing Scarves Silk Tie
$190 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Let’s just rip this Band-Aid off. Yes: this tie has bunnies. But the beauty of Ferragamo ties is that the whimsical designs are so tidily placed into geometric patterns that from a distance it just looks like an amazing, smart tie.

$190 at Saks Fifth Avenue
The Fail-Safe Gift

John Smedley Theon Slim-Fit Sea Island Cotton And Cashmere-Blend Sweater
John Smedley Theon Slim-Fit Sea Island Cotton And Cashmere-Blend Sweater
$255 at Mr. Porter

Everyone needs a new sweater.

$255 at Mr. Porter
For the Guy Who Travels All the Time

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow
Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$40 at Amazon

This travel pillow is the gold standard of travel pillows. Three-hundred-sixty degree neck support — what more could you want?

$40 at Amazon
$40 at Amazon
For the Guy Who Needs a New Belt

Rag & Bone Rugged Leather Belt
Rag & Bone Rugged Leather Belt
$150 at Nordstrom

He may balk at spending $150 on an accessory, but the cost per wear on this belt will be insane because it goes with absolutely everything.

$150 at Nordstrom
If You Want to Give a (Leather) Watch

Movado Bold Leather Strap Watch, 40mm
Movado Bold Leather Strap Watch, 40mm
$495 at Nordstrom

Watches are tricky gifts unless you have thousands of dollars to blow. This Movado is nice and modern. Just make sure he can read an analog clock without numbers.

$495 at Nordstrom
If You Want to Give a (Metal) Watch

Michael Kors Bryson Watch 42mm
Michael Kors Bryson Watch 42mm
$195 at East Dane

A silver link watch is a classic.

$195 at East Dane
For a Very Stylish Man in Your Life

Vans Old Skool Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
$80 at Mr. Porter

When it’s comes to sneakers, there’s a lot to choose from. These are great for a guy who wants to add just a little pizazz to his outfit but, you know, not too much.

$80 at Mr. Porter
For the Guy Embracing Normcore

Adidas Originals Men’s Superstar
Adidas Originals Men’s Superstar
$80 at Amazon

Aside from a nice sweater (see above) adidas Originals are the safest bet there is. They’re comfy, classic, stylish, and work well with anything.

$80 at Amazon
$80 at Amazon
If He’s Intimidatingly Stylish

Balenciaga Triple S Mesh, Nubuck, and Leather Sneakers
Balenciaga Triple S Mesh, Nubuck, and Leather Sneakers
$895 at Mr. Porter

Buy these for a hypebeast and he will be yours forever.

$895 at Mr. Porter
If He Still Has a Velcro Wallet

Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet
Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet
$195 at Nordstrom

Be the person to upgrade him. Everyone should have a quality bifold leather wallet.

$195 at Nordstrom
For the Guy Who Takes His Cold Brew Seriously

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
$19 at Amazon
$19 (was $20, now 5% off)

If he’s going out of his way every day to get “the only decent cold brew in [insert city here]” he needs this for his own sake.

$19 at Amazon
$19 at Amazon
If Harry Styles Is His Style Icon

Gucci Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Gucci Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
$480 at Mr. Porter

Congratulate him on his good taste with a Gucci tee.

$480 at Mr. Porter
For the Fancy Businessman

Hugo Boss Crosstown Full-Grain Leather Briefcase
Hugo Boss Crosstown Full-Grain Leather Briefcase
$525 at Mr. Porter

A full-grain leather bag in black will last him for years.

$525 at Mr. Porter
For the Laid-Back Guy

The Cotton Crew
The Cotton Crew
$16 at Everlane

An olive green tee to match his zen personality.

$16 at Everlane
For the Guy Who Is Always Cold

Check Cashmere Scarf
Check Cashmere Scarf
$63 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A cashmere scarf is a good gift for anybody. Especially when it’s a classic plaid and on sale, like this one.

$63 at Saks Fifth Avenue
For the Preppy Guy

Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
$85 at Mr. Porter

Can’t go wrong with a new polo shirt.

$85 at Mr. Porter
If He Loves What Justin Bieber Has Done With His Look

Alpha Industries Men’s MA-1 Flight Bomber Jacket
Alpha Industries Men’s MA-1 Flight Bomber Jacket
$128 at Amazon

Get the Belieber a sturdy, reversible jacket.

$128 at Amazon
$128 at Amazon
If He Wants to Jazz Up His Office Look

Saks Fifth Avenue Leather Zig-Zag Trim Belt
Saks Fifth Avenue Leather Zig-Zag Trim Belt
$148 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The zig-zag trim on this belt is stylish, but still acceptable for even the stuffiest of offices.

$148 at Saks Fifth Avenue
For Literally Anyone

Fletcher Black Matte Eclipse
Fletcher Black Matte Eclipse
$95 at Warby Parker

Warby Parker Wayfairs are good for people who spend a lot of time in the sun, who want to look like JFK, who want to support a company that does some good in the world, and pretty much anyone in between.

$95 at Warby Parker
For the Guy Who Needs a Real Speaker

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Panther Limited Edition Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Panther Limited Edition Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker
$105 at Amazon

These UE Boom speakers deliver high-quality sound, can be carried from room-to-room, and are very durable.

$105 at Amazon
$105 at Amazon
For the Sophisticate

Polo Ralph Lauren Shawl-Collar Melange Cotton Cardigan
Polo Ralph Lauren Shawl-Collar Melange Cotton Cardigan
$150 at Mr. Porter

Doesn’t this sweater look so cozy?

$150 at Mr. Porter
For Your Partner

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Boxer Briefs
$23 at Amazon
$23 (was $40, now 42% off)

Comfy, classic, and cringe-proof.

$23 at Amazon
$23 at Amazon
For the Outdoorsman

Snow Peak Pocketable Daypack, Navy, One Size
Snow Peak Pocketable Daypack, Navy, One Size
$90 at Amazon

This lightweight backpack fits into a pocket-sized bag. Perfect if your motto is “Be Prepared.”

$90 at Amazon
$90 at Amazon
For the Guy Who Likes to Stand Out (a Bit)

3-in-1 Wallet
3-in-1 Wallet
$175 at Coach

A camel-colored leather wallet is different from the parade of black. But it’s still sophisticated and a little rugged, no?

$175 at Coach
For the Chef

Imarku Pro Kitchen 8 inch Chef’s Knife
Imarku Pro Kitchen 8 inch Chef’s Knife
$30 at Amazon
$30 (was $120, now 75% off)

Impress the recipient by telling him about the high-carbon stainless steel and ergonomic handle.

$30 at Amazon
$30 at Amazon
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

