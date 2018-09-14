29 Gifts for Literally Any Man in Your Life

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

So you need to buy a man a gift, and you’re stumped. Maybe you barely know him and you’re not sure of his taste; maybe you’ve been dating him for a decade and you’ve run out of creative ideas. Maybe it’s your dad, because we all know dads are impossible to shop for. Regardless of the man or the occasion, here are 29 foolproof gifts for man, from a bag he’ll actually use to a high-quality speaker you can buy on Amazon for just over $100.

The Classic Weekender

$85 at Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag Whether he’s going to Mexico City or just going to the gym, this bag will carry all of his stuff and look stylish — but not flashy — doing it. $85 at Nordstrom Buy

The Hat That Every Cool Guy Needs

$13 at Amazon Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat A18 This hat is the best way to signal that you are up on the trends, second only to a whirlwind romance with a model/singer/actress.

For the Guy Who Hates Real Pants

$50 at Amazon Adidas Men's Condivo 16 Training Pants Normally, sweatpants do not count as real pants. But when paired with the right sneaker, these Adidas track pants look pulled-together. Oh, and he could also work out in them.

For the Young Adult

$100 at Amazon Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker Maybe he just started college or moved out on his own. Either way, if you know someone who is just getting the hang of "adulting," a slow-cooker is a gift he'll be grateful for.

For the Businessman

$190 at Saks Fifth Avenue Salvatore Ferragamo Bunnies Wearing Scarves Silk Tie Let’s just rip this Band-Aid off. Yes: this tie has bunnies. But the beauty of Ferragamo ties is that the whimsical designs are so tidily placed into geometric patterns that from a distance it just looks like an amazing, smart tie. $190 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Fail-Safe Gift

$255 at Mr. Porter John Smedley Theon Slim-Fit Sea Island Cotton And Cashmere-Blend Sweater Everyone needs a new sweater. $255 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Guy Who Travels All the Time

$40 at Amazon Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow This travel pillow is the gold standard of travel pillows. Three-hundred-sixty degree neck support — what more could you want?

For the Guy Who Needs a New Belt

$150 at Nordstrom Rag & Bone Rugged Leather Belt He may balk at spending $150 on an accessory, but the cost per wear on this belt will be insane because it goes with absolutely everything. $150 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want to Give a (Leather) Watch

$495 at Nordstrom Movado Bold Leather Strap Watch, 40mm Watches are tricky gifts unless you have thousands of dollars to blow. This Movado is nice and modern. Just make sure he can read an analog clock without numbers. $495 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want to Give a (Metal) Watch

$195 at East Dane Michael Kors Bryson Watch 42mm A silver link watch is a classic. $195 at East Dane Buy

For a Very Stylish Man in Your Life

$80 at Mr. Porter Vans Old Skool Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers When it’s comes to sneakers, there’s a lot to choose from. These are great for a guy who wants to add just a little pizazz to his outfit but, you know, not too much. $80 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Guy Embracing Normcore

If He’s Intimidatingly Stylish

$895 at Mr. Porter Balenciaga Triple S Mesh, Nubuck, and Leather Sneakers Buy these for a hypebeast and he will be yours forever. $895 at Mr. Porter Buy

If He Still Has a Velcro Wallet

$195 at Nordstrom Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet Be the person to upgrade him. Everyone should have a quality bifold leather wallet. $195 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Guy Who Takes His Cold Brew Seriously

$19 at Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker If he's going out of his way every day to get "the only decent cold brew in [insert city here]" he needs this for his own sake.

If Harry Styles Is His Style Icon

$480 at Mr. Porter Gucci Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Congratulate him on his good taste with a Gucci tee. $480 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Fancy Businessman

$525 at Mr. Porter Hugo Boss Crosstown Full-Grain Leather Briefcase A full-grain leather bag in black will last him for years. $525 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Laid-Back Guy

$16 at Everlane The Cotton Crew An olive green tee to match his zen personality. $16 at Everlane Buy

For the Guy Who Is Always Cold

$63 at Saks Fifth Avenue Check Cashmere Scarf A cashmere scarf is a good gift for anybody. Especially when it’s a classic plaid and on sale, like this one. $63 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For the Preppy Guy

$85 at Mr. Porter Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt Can’t go wrong with a new polo shirt. $85 at Mr. Porter Buy

If He Loves What Justin Bieber Has Done With His Look

If He Wants to Jazz Up His Office Look

$148 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue Leather Zig-Zag Trim Belt The zig-zag trim on this belt is stylish, but still acceptable for even the stuffiest of offices. $148 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For Literally Anyone

$95 at Warby Parker Fletcher Black Matte Eclipse Warby Parker Wayfairs are good for people who spend a lot of time in the sun, who want to look like JFK, who want to support a company that does some good in the world, and pretty much anyone in between. $95 at Warby Parker Buy

For the Guy Who Needs a Real Speaker

$105 at Amazon Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Panther Limited Edition Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker These UE Boom speakers deliver high-quality sound, can be carried from room-to-room, and are very durable.

For the Sophisticate

For Your Partner

For the Outdoorsman

For the Guy Who Likes to Stand Out (a Bit)

$175 at Coach 3-in-1 Wallet A camel-colored leather wallet is different from the parade of black. But it’s still sophisticated and a little rugged, no? $175 at Coach Buy

For the Chef

