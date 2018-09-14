29 Gifts for Literally Any Man in Your Life

So you need to buy a man a gift, and you’re stumped. Maybe you barely know him and you’re not sure of his taste; maybe you’ve been dating him for a decade and you’ve run out of creative ideas. Maybe it’s your dad, because we all know dads are impossible to shop for. Regardless of the man or the occasion, here are 29 foolproof gifts for man, from a bag he’ll actually use to a high-quality speaker you can buy on Amazon for just over $100.
The Classic Weekender
The Hat That Every Cool Guy Needs
This hat is the best way to signal that you are up on the trends, second only to a whirlwind romance with a model/singer/actress.
For the Guy Who Hates Real Pants
Normally, sweatpants do not count as real pants. But when paired with the right sneaker, these Adidas track pants look pulled-together. Oh, and he could also work out in them.
For the Young Adult
Maybe he just started college or moved out on his own. Either way, if you know someone who is just getting the hang of “adulting,” a slow-cooker is a gift he’ll be grateful for.
For the Businessman
Let’s just rip this Band-Aid off. Yes: this tie has bunnies. But the beauty of Ferragamo ties is that the whimsical designs are so tidily placed into geometric patterns that from a distance it just looks like an amazing, smart tie.
The Fail-Safe Gift
For the Guy Who Travels All the Time
This travel pillow is the gold standard of travel pillows. Three-hundred-sixty degree neck support — what more could you want?
For the Guy Who Needs a New Belt
If You Want to Give a (Leather) Watch
If You Want to Give a (Metal) Watch
For a Very Stylish Man in Your Life
For the Guy Embracing Normcore
Aside from a nice sweater (see above) adidas Originals are the safest bet there is. They’re comfy, classic, stylish, and work well with anything.
If He’s Intimidatingly Stylish
If He Still Has a Velcro Wallet
For the Guy Who Takes His Cold Brew Seriously
If he’s going out of his way every day to get “the only decent cold brew in [insert city here]” he needs this for his own sake.
If Harry Styles Is His Style Icon
For the Fancy Businessman
For the Laid-Back Guy
For the Guy Who Is Always Cold
For the Preppy Guy
If He Loves What Justin Bieber Has Done With His Look
Get the Belieber a sturdy, reversible jacket.
If He Wants to Jazz Up His Office Look
For Literally Anyone
For the Guy Who Needs a Real Speaker
These UE Boom speakers deliver high-quality sound, can be carried from room-to-room, and are very durable.
For the Sophisticate
For Your Partner
Comfy, classic, and cringe-proof.
For the Outdoorsman
This lightweight backpack fits into a pocket-sized bag. Perfect if your motto is “Be Prepared.”
For the Guy Who Likes to Stand Out (a Bit)
For the Chef
Impress the recipient by telling him about the high-carbon stainless steel and ergonomic handle.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.