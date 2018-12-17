29 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

shopping

29 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

This is the week of December when we’re all asking ourselves “Where did the time go?” Christmas is coming up fast, and even if you’ve read a month’s worth of gift guides, there are probably plenty of people left on your list. That’s why we’ve been sourcing the dark corners of Amazon for the best fast, easy, fun gifts under $50. Read on for 29 great ideas, from cult-favorite face masks for your beauty-obsessed friend to Bluetooth speakers for your tech savvy cousin.

For Your Friend Who’s a Homebody

Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candle
$14 at Amazon

A delicious-smelling soy candle will be the perfect the finishing touch for her apartment.

For the Person Who Takes Her Beauty Routine Very Seriously

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches
$5 at Amazon

These pimple patches are life-savers. Anybody who has acne will be forever converted once they try one.

For Your Co-Worker Who’s Always on Twitter

Collapsible Grip & Stand for Phones and Tablets
$10 at Amazon

Buy this convertible iPhone holder for someone who never has more than 20 percent of battery life.

For the Friend Who Spends All Her Money on Matcha

Japanese Tea Set
$13 at Amazon

Help her budget in 2019 by giving her a tea set that will make her feel like a professional barista.

For Anyone Who Wants to Be More Organized

150-Page Minimal Monthly Weekly Daily Planner
$8 at Amazon

The Memphis-y aesthetic makes this more fun than your average navy day planner.

For Your Friend, the #Content Creator

20 oz, White Marble Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$14 at Amazon

We all know that millennials love marble, so this reusable water bottle will be a sure winner.

For the Person Who Loves Wellness

Binchotan Activated Charcoal Toothbrush
$18 at Amazon

The Japanese charcoal allegedly absorbs bacteria, leading to fresher breath. Plus it’s just cool-looking.

For the VIB

Flexible Makeup Sponge Blender Foundation
$9 at Amazon

If she’s a Sephora addict who already bought all the holiday gift sets, get her these so she can try out all her new products.

For Your Co-Worker With the Messy Desk

100 Gold Paper Clips
$11 at Amazon

‘Tis the season for gifting aesthetically pleasing (and passive-aggressive) desk organizers.

For the Person Who Forgets Everything

Contour Key Ring
$16 at Amazon

Your brother won’t ever lose his keys again with this nice-looking key ring.

For the Skin-Care Addict

Indian Healing Clay
$11 at Amazon

If this mask is good enough for 1,400+ Amazon reviewers, it’s good enough for your co-worker, bestie, roommate, you name it.

For the Minimalist

Modern Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots,
$25 at Amazon

Some hard-to-kill succulents in the simplest white planters.

For the Budding DJ

Echo Dot Smart Speaker
$30 at Amazon

Give this to whoever always plays the best music when you pass them the aux cord.

For Your Friend Who’s Obsessed With Self-Care

Face & Eye Ice Roller
$15 at Amazon

Do all your friends already have jade face rollers? Try this ice roller instead.

For Anyone Who’s Bad at Keeping Plants Alive

Cool Mist Portable Cactus Air humidifier
$16 at Amazon

It’s a humidifier and an artificial cactus, all in one.

For Anyone Who Loves Beauty Sleep

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
$25 at Amazon

Melodramatic purple is a lovely shade for a pillowcase.

For Someone Who Loves Flowers (Like Your Mom)

Terrazzo Droplet Vase
$28 at Amazon

Team up with your sibling to buy your mom flowers and a cute vase to go along with them.

For Your Co-worker Who’s the Life of the Party

Dead Sea Bath Salts
$18 at Amazon

The perfect way to relax after any holiday event.

For Your BFF Who’s Sworn Off Plastic Bags

Large Reusable Shopping Bag
$12 at Amazon

Save the planet, but make it fashion.

For the Friend With a Green Thumb and a Tiny Space

Indoor Garden Seed Starter Kit
$16 at Amazon

This seed starter kit is a great gift for anyone who wants to turn her 200-square-foot apartment into a garden.

For the Person Who’s Too Busy to Drink Her Coffee

24Watt Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Warmer
$30 at Amazon

This mug warmer says “I know your life is hectic, but I want your beverages to stay hot.”

For the Person With Too Many Plants

3 Inch Ceramic Japanese Style Cactus Pot
$15 at Amazon

In 2019, no plant will be left without an aesthetically pleasing planter on your watch.

For the Person Who’s Always Carrying a Giant Bag

Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Handbag
$30 at Amazon

Give her the freedom from schlepping all of her belongings everywhere she goes.

For the Person Who Loves Sparkle

Long Pearl Dangle Earrings
$10 at Amazon

Give this to your cousin to wear when the whole family gets dressed up to hang out in the family room.

For the Beach-Goer

The Loomia Turkish Towel
$24 at Amazon

Nobody can resist a good handwoven towel.

For the Friend Who Wants You to Know What She’s Cooking

Reusable Organic Cotton Grocery Bags
$7 at Amazon

Good for the farmer’s market, great for the ‘gram.

For the Friend Who Wants You to Know How Cozy Her Apartment Is

Boy Smells Petal Candle
$50 at Amazon

These candles not only smell good, they also look great in flat-lay pictures.

For the Dad Who Claims He Doesn’t Want Anything

HomeIdeas Men’s Woolen Fabric Memory Foam Anti-Slip House Slippers,
$17 at Amazon

He can definitely use these anti-slip slippers.

For the Person Who Loves Spas

Richie House Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe
$24 at Amazon

At this price, everyone should get a robe this Christmas.

For the Person Who Needs a Nap

Satin Pajamas, Long Button-Down Pj Set and Mask
$35 at Amazon

Because everybody loves a good sleepwear upgrade.

