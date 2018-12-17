29 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
This is the week of December when we’re all asking ourselves “Where did the time go?” Christmas is coming up fast, and even if you’ve read
a month’s worth of gift guides, there are probably plenty of people left on your list. That’s why we’ve been sourcing the dark corners of Amazon for the best fast, easy, fun gifts under $50. Read on for 29 great ideas, from cult-favorite face masks for your beauty-obsessed friend to Bluetooth speakers for your tech savvy cousin.
Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candle
$14
at Amazon
A delicious-smelling soy candle will be the perfect the finishing touch for her apartment.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches
$5
at Amazon
These pimple patches are life-savers. Anybody who has acne will be forever converted once they try one.
Collapsible Grip & Stand for Phones and Tablets
$10
at Amazon
Buy this convertible iPhone holder for someone who never has more than 20 percent of battery life.
Japanese Tea Set
$13
at Amazon
Help her budget in 2019 by giving her a tea set that will make her feel like a professional barista.
150-Page Minimal Monthly Weekly Daily Planner
$8
at Amazon
The
Memphis-y aesthetic makes this more fun than your average navy day planner.
20 oz, White Marble Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$14
at Amazon
We all know that millennials love marble, so this reusable water bottle will be a sure winner.
Binchotan Activated Charcoal Toothbrush
$18
at Amazon
The Japanese charcoal allegedly absorbs bacteria, leading to fresher breath. Plus it’s just cool-looking.
Flexible Makeup Sponge Blender Foundation
$9
at Amazon
If she’s a Sephora addict who already bought all the holiday gift sets, get her these so she can try out all her new products.
100 Gold Paper Clips
$11
at Amazon
‘Tis the season for gifting aesthetically pleasing (and passive-aggressive) desk organizers.
Contour Key Ring
$16
at Amazon
Your brother won’t ever lose his keys again with this nice-looking key ring.
Indian Healing Clay
$11
at Amazon
If this mask is good enough for 1,400+ Amazon reviewers, it’s good enough for your co-worker, bestie, roommate, you name it.
Modern Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots,
$25
at Amazon
Some hard-to-kill succulents in the simplest white planters.
Echo Dot Smart Speaker
$30
at Amazon
Give this to whoever always plays the best music when you pass them the aux cord.
Face & Eye Ice Roller
$15
at Amazon
Do all your friends already have jade face rollers? Try this ice roller instead.
Cool Mist Portable Cactus Air humidifier
$16
at Amazon
It’s a humidifier and an artificial cactus, all in one.
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
$25
at Amazon
Terrazzo Droplet Vase
$28
at Amazon
Team up with your sibling to buy your mom flowers and a cute vase to go along with them.
Dead Sea Bath Salts
$18
at Amazon
The perfect way to relax after any holiday event.
Large Reusable Shopping Bag
$12
at Amazon
Save the planet, but make it fashion.
Indoor Garden Seed Starter Kit
$16
at Amazon
This seed starter kit is a great gift for anyone who wants to turn her 200-square-foot apartment into a garden.
24Watt Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Warmer
$30
at Amazon
This mug warmer says “I know your life is hectic, but I want your beverages to stay hot.”
3 Inch Ceramic Japanese Style Cactus Pot
$15
at Amazon
In 2019, no plant will be left without an aesthetically pleasing planter on your watch.
Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Handbag
$30
at Amazon
Give her the freedom from schlepping all of her belongings everywhere she goes.
Long Pearl Dangle Earrings
$10
at Amazon
Give this to your cousin to wear when the whole family gets dressed up to hang out in the family room.
The Loomia Turkish Towel
$24
at Amazon
Nobody can resist a good handwoven towel.
Reusable Organic Cotton Grocery Bags
$7
at Amazon
Good for the farmer’s market, great for the ‘gram.
Boy Smells Petal Candle
$50
at Amazon
These candles not only smell good, they also look great in flat-lay pictures.
HomeIdeas Men’s Woolen Fabric Memory Foam Anti-Slip House Slippers,
$17
at Amazon
He can definitely use these anti-slip slippers.
Richie House Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe
$24
at Amazon
At this price, everyone should get a robe this Christmas.
Satin Pajamas, Long Button-Down Pj Set and Mask
$35
at Amazon
Because everybody loves a good sleepwear upgrade.
