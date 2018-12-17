29 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

This is the week of December when we’re all asking ourselves “Where did the time go?” Christmas is coming up fast, and even if you’ve read a month’s worth of gift guides, there are probably plenty of people left on your list. That’s why we’ve been sourcing the dark corners of Amazon for the best fast, easy, fun gifts under $50. Read on for 29 great ideas, from cult-favorite face masks for your beauty-obsessed friend to Bluetooth speakers for your tech savvy cousin.

For Your Friend Who’s a Homebody

$14 at Amazon Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candle A delicious-smelling soy candle will be the perfect the finishing touch for her apartment. $14 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who Takes Her Beauty Routine Very Seriously

$5 at Amazon COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches These pimple patches are life-savers. Anybody who has acne will be forever converted once they try one. $5 at Amazon Buy

For Your Co-Worker Who’s Always on Twitter

$10 at Amazon Collapsible Grip & Stand for Phones and Tablets Buy this convertible iPhone holder for someone who never has more than 20 percent of battery life. $10 at Amazon Buy

For the Friend Who Spends All Her Money on Matcha

$13 at Amazon Japanese Tea Set Help her budget in 2019 by giving her a tea set that will make her feel like a professional barista. $13 at Amazon Buy

For Anyone Who Wants to Be More Organized

$8 at Amazon 150-Page Minimal Monthly Weekly Daily Planner The Memphis-y aesthetic makes this more fun than your average navy day planner. $8 at Amazon Buy

For Your Friend, the #Content Creator

$14 at Amazon 20 oz, White Marble Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle We all know that millennials love marble, so this reusable water bottle will be a sure winner. $14 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who Loves Wellness

$18 at Amazon Binchotan Activated Charcoal Toothbrush The Japanese charcoal allegedly absorbs bacteria, leading to fresher breath. Plus it’s just cool-looking. $18 at Amazon Buy

For the VIB

$9 at Amazon Flexible Makeup Sponge Blender Foundation If she’s a Sephora addict who already bought all the holiday gift sets, get her these so she can try out all her new products. $9 at Amazon Buy

For Your Co-Worker With the Messy Desk

$11 at Amazon 100 Gold Paper Clips ‘Tis the season for gifting aesthetically pleasing (and passive-aggressive) desk organizers. $11 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who Forgets Everything

$16 at Amazon Contour Key Ring Your brother won’t ever lose his keys again with this nice-looking key ring. $16 at Amazon Buy

For the Skin-Care Addict

$11 at Amazon Indian Healing Clay If this mask is good enough for 1,400+ Amazon reviewers, it’s good enough for your co-worker, bestie, roommate, you name it. $11 at Amazon Buy

For the Minimalist

$25 at Amazon Modern Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots, Some hard-to-kill succulents in the simplest white planters. $25 at Amazon Buy

For the Budding DJ

$30 at Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker Give this to whoever always plays the best music when you pass them the aux cord. $30 at Amazon Buy

For Your Friend Who’s Obsessed With Self-Care

$15 at Amazon Face & Eye Ice Roller Do all your friends already have jade face rollers? Try this ice roller instead. $15 at Amazon Buy

For Anyone Who’s Bad at Keeping Plants Alive

$16 at Amazon Cool Mist Portable Cactus Air humidifier It’s a humidifier and an artificial cactus, all in one. $16 at Amazon Buy

For Anyone Who Loves Beauty Sleep

For Someone Who Loves Flowers (Like Your Mom)

$28 at Amazon Terrazzo Droplet Vase Team up with your sibling to buy your mom flowers and a cute vase to go along with them. $28 at Amazon Buy

For Your Co-worker Who’s the Life of the Party

$18 at Amazon Dead Sea Bath Salts The perfect way to relax after any holiday event. $18 at Amazon Buy

For Your BFF Who’s Sworn Off Plastic Bags

$12 at Amazon Large Reusable Shopping Bag Save the planet, but make it fashion. $12 at Amazon Buy

For the Friend With a Green Thumb and a Tiny Space

$16 at Amazon Indoor Garden Seed Starter Kit This seed starter kit is a great gift for anyone who wants to turn her 200-square-foot apartment into a garden. $16 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who’s Too Busy to Drink Her Coffee

$30 at Amazon 24Watt Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Warmer This mug warmer says “I know your life is hectic, but I want your beverages to stay hot.” $30 at Amazon Buy

For the Person With Too Many Plants

$15 at Amazon 3 Inch Ceramic Japanese Style Cactus Pot In 2019, no plant will be left without an aesthetically pleasing planter on your watch. $15 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who’s Always Carrying a Giant Bag

$30 at Amazon Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Handbag Give her the freedom from schlepping all of her belongings everywhere she goes. $30 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who Loves Sparkle

$10 at Amazon Long Pearl Dangle Earrings Give this to your cousin to wear when the whole family gets dressed up to hang out in the family room. $10 at Amazon Buy

For the Beach-Goer

$24 at Amazon The Loomia Turkish Towel Nobody can resist a good handwoven towel. $24 at Amazon Buy

For the Friend Who Wants You to Know What She’s Cooking

$7 at Amazon Reusable Organic Cotton Grocery Bags Good for the farmer’s market, great for the ‘gram. $7 at Amazon Buy

For the Friend Who Wants You to Know How Cozy Her Apartment Is

$50 at Amazon Boy Smells Petal Candle These candles not only smell good, they also look great in flat-lay pictures. $50 at Amazon Buy

For the Dad Who Claims He Doesn’t Want Anything

$17 at Amazon HomeIdeas Men’s Woolen Fabric Memory Foam Anti-Slip House Slippers, He can definitely use these anti-slip slippers. $17 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who Loves Spas

$24 at Amazon Richie House Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe At this price, everyone should get a robe this Christmas. $24 at Amazon Buy

For the Person Who Needs a Nap

$35 at Amazon Satin Pajamas, Long Button-Down Pj Set and Mask Because everybody loves a good sleepwear upgrade. $35 at Amazon Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.