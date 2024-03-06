Gisele, Human Being, Cried Over Her Divorce

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Aside from a couple of magazine profiles, Gisele Bündchen has been selective about how and when she talks about her divorce from Mr. Americana himself, Tom Brady. Don’t get me wrong: She looks to be doing just fine, judging solely on her Costa Rica horseback rides with her jujitsu trainer and her glowy appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, during which she transformed into a feathery, caped angel. But while the former Victoria’s Secret model has hinted at the devastation that followed in the wake of her and Brady’s 2022 split, she hasn’t necessarily allowed the public to see the depths of that emotion. That is, until Robin Roberts got involved.

On Wednesday, according to People, ABC News dropped a trailer for Bündchen’s upcoming interview with Roberts, aptly titled IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain. In the video, Bündchen is shown seated across from Roberts in a yard that could either belong to the fanciest farm I’ve ever seen or a wealthy commune. Roberts reminds Bündchen of the time she likened the divorce to the “death of my dream,” then asks how she’s doing. And, as anyone who’s ever been asked how they’re doing in the middle of a crisis in which they are not doing that well, Bündchen begins to cry.

“Sorry, guys, I didn’t know … Can I have a little moment?” she says, as she turns away from the camera to collect herself.

Perhaps you can watch Bündchen on the runway and feel envious; you can watch Bündchen rooting for the Patriots and feel confused; and you can watch Bündchen scamper around Costa Rica in a bikini with her jacked personal jujitsu buddy and feel a little horny. But you cannot watch her cry and feel nothing. Aside from witnessing the supermodel have an exceedingly human breakdown, we learned absolutely nothing from the trailer. ABC News treated us to graphics shouting “RAW,” “OPEN,” and “HONEST” that look like they were created on the 1985 version of Microsoft Paint, and then rounded the teaser out with Roberts asking Bündchen if she’ll be able to “open up [her] heart again to someone.” Bündchen smiles. Trailer ends. At least the special airs on Hulu Thursday, so we won’t have to wait that long to see if Bündchen actually climbs a mountain in Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.

