Photo: Getty Images for Gaia Herbs

One week after finally confirming that she no longer counts herself among the single ladies, Gisele Bündchen was spotted out and about in Miami with her jujitsu instructor and longtime friend-turned-probable-beau Joaquim Valente. Per Page Six, the supermodel who divorced from Tom Brady in 2022 was photographed checking up on her new Floridian homestead with her favorite athletic trainer by her side. The property, which is currently under construction, was mostly fenced off, but if it’s anything like her Costa Rica abode on the Nicoya Peninsula, I’m sure it will be a sickening display of aesthetics upon completion.

If the Backgrid photos captured of the soft launched couple are any indication, Valente looks to be at least somewhat involved in the development of his paramour’s new place of residence. Both in casual attire save for Gisele’s YSL bag, the 36-year-old instructor knitted his brows as he emerged from the construction site, in step with Bündchen as she touted a packet of in-home entertainment options (riveting stuff). One simply doesn’t run errands such as these with insignificant others! And while Gisele hasn’t officially named Valente as the man who swept her off the market — she told the New York Times last week that she is “seeing someone that was a friend … first” — the frequent outings and romantic Costa Rican horseback rides all but do the math for us.

Though the 43-year-old doesn’t seem quite ready to namedrop Joaquim in press or on social media, she was recently forced to shut down rumors that she and Valente were involved in an extramarital affair. In the same Times interview from March, Bündchen insisted that any tabloid gossip accusing her of cheating on Brady was just so: gossip. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she said. In the meantime, as things continue heating up in this delicious friends-to-lovers narrative, we have no choice but to root for these two physically blessed individuals. Long live romance and spicy jujitsu sessions packed with subtext.

