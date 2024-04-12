The First Golden Bachelor Couple Is Already Getting Divorced

Photo: JOHN FLEENOR

After three months of marriage, the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and his wife, Theresa Nist, are getting a divorce. The couple, who tied the knot during a January episode of the show, announced their split in a joint Good Morning America interview that aired on Friday.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner, 72, said. Turner lives in Indiana while Nist, 70, lives in New Jersey. The couple’s inability to decide where to live together seems to have contributed to their split. Nist said, “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

The Golden Bachelor — a spinoff of The Bachelor — aired in September with the same premise as the original show: to help a bachelor find love. The only difference between the new series and the original is that this show focused on an “old” bachelor. Turner was married to his wife, Toni, for 43 years before she died in 2017. Meanwhile, Nist was married to her husband, Billy, for 42 years before he died in 2017, per ABC. Nist and Turner connected early in the season and bonded over the loss of their spouses. Turner proposed in the season finale, and their lavish wedding aired in January.

Nist thanked fans who supported her and Turner: “I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.