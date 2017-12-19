The Ultimate Fantasy Shoe Guide for the Holidays

By

As far as over-the-top gifts go, you can’t beat a pair of stunning shoes. The feeling you get when you unwrap a crisp box and gently peel back the tissue paper to reveal the heels of your dreams — well, there’s a reason it’s a movie cliche. Of course, dream shoes require a dream budget, but ogling is free. With that in mind, come window shop with us as we scroll through some of the most deliciously fancy shoes the internet has to offer.

The Ultimate Party Flats

Between the rich velvet in two colors and the streams of rhinestones, these might be the most opulent shoes you can actually dance in.
Original Price: $780

Attico Anne Embroidered Flats
Sale Price: $359 (54 percent off) at Moda Operandi

Because You Love Rhinestones

Even the biggest color-phobe can appreciate these cheerful rainbow dots.

Jimmy Choo Lancer 85 pumps
$1,295 at Jimmy Choo

To Wear on Vacation

In New York, it’s puffer-body season, but these would look great with a caftan on a yacht somewhere warm.

Bottega Veneta Fiandra Slippers
$590 at Bottega Veneta

A Classic Pair of Party Sandals

Wear them to holiday parties for years to come.

Prada Jeweled Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals
$990 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Because Who Doesn’t Want Ruby Red Slippers?

Perfect for clicking those heels while using Kira Kira.

Victoria Beckham Harper Slipper
$680 at Victoria Beckham

If You Love White Boots

Combat boots are always cool, but white ones with an asymmetric black lace that goes up the side are even cooler.

Burberry Leather Asymmetric Lace-up Boots
$895 at Burberry

The Festive Option

Emerald green velvet will still look striking well after the holidays are over.

Giorgio Armani Velvet Open Toe Pumps
$925 at Giorgio Armani

For the Artsy Minimalist

Leave it to Céline to come up with a slingback that doesn’t feel corporate.

Céline Soft V-Neck Slingback Pump
$910 at Céline

If You Love Pretty Things

It doesn’t get more lovely than pearls in a sweet bow.

Fendi black leather sandals
$1,000 at Fendi

When You Want Cool Pumps

These have a square toe and exaggerated tongue that are far more dramatic than your standard classic heels.

Sergio Rossi sr1 heels
$850 at Sergio Rossi

For the Cowboy-Curious City Slicker

The graphic white-and-pink details aren’t exactly the stuff of spaghetti Westerns.

Louis Vuitton Limitless Ankle Boots
$1,520 at Louis Vuitton

For the Gucci Lover

Should you want to simplify these pink mules, the giant bow can slip off.

Gucci Satin Slipper
$1,890 at Gucci

The Influencer-Approved Pair

Because you love deep diving through Instagram shoe hashtags.

Valentino Free Rockstud Sandals
$875 at Valentino

When You Care Most About Impressing Yourself

Sometimes you want to look down and go damn, I look good.

Balenciaga Sequin-embellished satin slingback sandals
$1,390 at Net-a-Porter

The Luxurious Classic Choice

If you have the cash to drop and want a pair of sensible boots in delicious leather, please buy these. You won’t regret it.

Hermes Neo Low Boots
$1,650 at Hermes

Because Shoes Should Be Fun

And no one has more fun than Karl Lagerfeld.

Chanel sandals
$1,150 at Chanel boutiques worldwide

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The Ultimate Fantasy Shoe Guide for the Holidays