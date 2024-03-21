Gwyneth Paltrow Is Right About the Worst Herb

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is not always right about stuff. For example, I don’t know that pumping ozone or coffee into your butt is the cure for everyone. But she does occasionally wheel out a good take, as she did on her recent episode of Hot Ones, when she revealed her opinions on various herbs. If you are a Greek Goop-head, I would suggest you stop reading now.

“I love all herbs,” Paltrow said, “except for dill, which should be illegal.” Finally, someone brave enough to say it. Dill is certainly in the bottom tier of herbs, always overpowering a dish with its off-putting sweetness. I’m proud to say that Goop is on the right side of culinary history with this one.

“It’s so gross. It ruins everything and anything it touches,” the wellness maven said. Host Sean Evans egged her on a bit, calling dill a “dominant kind of flavor.” That gave Paltrow even more ammunition, calling the herb “dominant and just bad.” She said she didn’t even understand why people like it. Besides, something has to take the title of worst herb. Are you gonna look me in the eye and say that it’s mint? Rosemary? Oregano? Don’t kid yourself.

On the other hand, Paltrow had nothing but positive things to say about basil. “I know it’s boring, but basil is my favorite. It’s just so fragrant and it’s so optimistic,” she said. “It smells like summer and tomatoes.” It turns out that when it comes to herbs, Paltrow doesn’t miss. Now that I know we’re on the same team about that, maybe I’ll even consider open-eye meditation. She could be right about that, too.

