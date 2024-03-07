Gwyneth Paltrow Says Being a Stepmother Was ‘Rough’ at First

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Conscious uncoupling may have been a breeze for Gwyneth Paltrow, but becoming a stepmother apparently was not as smooth a process. According to People, speaking at an International Women’s Day summit in Los Angeles, the Goop founder called becoming a stepmother “a bitch.”

Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018, becoming the stepmother to his children Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, who are close in age to her children with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple and Moses. Talking with Nicole Avant, the former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, Paltrow called the journey to her current relationship with her stepchildren “rough,” explaining, “My area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids, and now they’re like my kids.” She added, “You have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back.”

It’s not the first time Paltrow has publicly spoken about the challenges of becoming a stepmother. She spoke about it with Gabrielle Union on a 2021 episode of the Goop podcast, saying that at first she had no idea how she was going to become a stepmother: “There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?” Sounds like how I feel about rectal ozone therapy.