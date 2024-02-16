Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is on Cameo

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since completing her seven-year prison sentence, Gypsy Rose Anderson (née Blanchard) has been so busy. She’s dabbled in wrestling; she’s talked about tattoos on Nick Viall’s podcast; she’s reportedly signed on to document her post-prison life for a Lifetime docuseries. And now, she is adding another income source to her packed slate: a Cameo account.

The moment you have been waiting for..... Gypsy Rose is now on Cameo.https://t.co/yoDuzULZhy — Cameo (@BookCameo) February 14, 2024

Cameo announced Gypsy Rose’s arrival earlier this week — on Valentine’s Day, no less. For $100, you can have Gypsy Rose narrate all kinds of messages for your loved ones — birthday wishes for your favorite Pisces, maybe, or a celebratory St. Patrick’s Day video for the true-crime-loving Irishman in your life. It sure beats getting serenaded by George Santos.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.