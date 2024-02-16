celebrity

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is on Cameo

By , a writer for the Cut who covers pop-culture news and entertainment.  Previously, she wrote about wellness, fitness, and their intersection with culture at GQ.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since completing her seven-year prison sentence, Gypsy Rose Anderson (née Blanchard) has been so busy. She’s dabbled in wrestling; she’s talked about tattoos on Nick Viall’s podcast; she’s reportedly signed on to document her post-prison life for a Lifetime docuseries. And now, she is adding another income source to her packed slate: a Cameo account.

Cameo announced Gypsy Rose’s arrival earlier this week — on Valentine’s Day, no less. For $100, you can have Gypsy Rose narrate all kinds of messages for your loved ones — birthday wishes for your favorite Pisces, maybe, or a celebratory St. Patrick’s Day video for the true-crime-loving Irishman in your life. It sure beats getting serenaded by George Santos.

