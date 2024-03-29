Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Her Husband Are Separating

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After nearly two years of marriage, and three months since being released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson are splitting up. “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation,” Blanchard wrote in a private Facebook announcement on Thursday that was obtained by People. She added that she had moved into her parents’ house and is receiving support from family and friends. “Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am,” Blanchard said in her statement.

Blanchard and Anderson, a Louisiana middle-school special-education teacher, began their relationship while Blanchard was serving a seven-year-prison sentence for the widely publicized murder of her medically abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. Blanchard and Anderson wed in a private jailhouse ceremony in 2022 and were together for almost three months since Blanchard’s release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri last December. Shortly before her release, Blanchard told People that she and Anderson were planning on having a larger wedding ceremony and reception with family and friends. “We deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she told the outlet.

Earlier this month, Blanchard, who in the last few months has amassed millions of followers while documenting her post-prison life on social media, deleted her accounts in an apparent step back from the fanfare. In a TikTok video explaining the decision, she told followers she did not want to live her life under a microscope of public scrutiny and had gotten “carried away in the hype” of her freedom. “I did a bad thing,” Blanchard said, apologizing for what she called a lack of accountability in post-prison interviews. “But I’ve also been given a second chance at life. So please give me a little grace.”

