Don’t Believe What You Heard About Hailey Bieber on TikTok

Hailey Bieber says you shouldn’t believe everything you see on TikTok. And no, she’s not talking about those obviously staged prank couple’s videos — although you shouldn’t believe those either. On Tuesday, the model shared an Instagram Story declaring that if you’ve heard something about her on TikTok, it’s not true.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … Come from the land of delusion …” Bieber wrote. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

What is the doyenne of strawberry glaze talking about? It’s hard to say, but her comments do come on the heels of people speculating about the health of her marriage to Justin Bieber. Last week, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared an Instagram post from podcaster and former Navy SEAL Victor Marx, in which Marx asked for prayers for the couple. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx wrote.

Did that mean that their marriage is on the rocks? Or was it just some guy who maybe-sort-of knows them looking for a smidge of clout? We’ll never know. All we can be certain about is that Hailey Bieber has had enough with your DeuxMoi blind items. She’s got other things to worry about, like cooking up different goops in the Rhode lab and then making phone cases for them.