Halle Bailey Doesn’t Regret Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret

Halle Bailey’s choice not to reveal her pregnancy until after she gave birth to her son, Halo, in January, was widely scrutinized online. But on Thursday, she defended her choice during a speech at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. According to People, her speech referenced the racist backlash she received after being cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, explaining that her decision to keep her pregnancy with YouTuber DDG private came from “a place of protection.”

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” she said. “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that.” She went on to reference the reversal of Roe v. Wade, saying, “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world.”

She thanked the strong women in her life, including her sister, Chloe, who presented her with the honoree award; the magazine called her a star on the rise. The sisters famously started out as mentees of Beyoncé after the music legend discovered them on YouTube. “Do y’all remember when Prince Z David Marley, who came from a queen named Lauryn Hill, entered the world? Do you remember how private Beyoncé was about her pregnancy? We have that right,” concluded Bailey. “Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone.”

