Don’t Even Think About Being Rude to Hannah Waddingham

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hannah Waddingham knows a thing or two about sticking up for herself in uncomfortable situations. Per Deadline, just before taking the stage to host this year’s 2024 Olivier Awards on Sunday, Waddingham called out a photographer who apparently asked her to show more leg.

In videos of the moment shared online, Waddingham is seen posing on the red carpet when a photographer says something to her. Although it’s unclear what the photographer said, Waddingham’s response is very clear: “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.” Waddingham then walked away as the people around her erupted in cheers.

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

This isn’t the first time Waddingham has made clear she won’t tolerate being treated with disrespect. In January, the actress told BBC 2’s Michelle Visage about the moment she decided to stop accepting small roles in films and TV shows. “I said to my agents at the time, ‘I’m not doing it anymore … If it’s one scene, I’m not doing it anymore, and you shouldn’t be putting me up for it because it’s insulting,’” Waddingham said. “‘I’ve been a leading lady for 22 years. I’m not doing it anymore.’” She also recalled being told by a director early in her career that she wouldn’t ever work onscreen because she looked “like one side of her face has had a stroke.” The comment didn’t hold her back. “I thought, ‘I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen,’” she said. Clearly her no-nonsense attitude is working for her.