Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Had a Photogenic Weekend

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have brought their relationship to New York. On Sunday, the couple was spotted leaving a friend’s Brooklyn brownstone with several status bags in tow.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show Russell wearing a navy trench coat with loafers from The Row and carrying two Loewe bags. Meanwhile, Styles — a Loewe ambassador — wears an oversize V-neck cardigan over a white tee and loose trousers with Adidas Sambas. He has one bag over his shoulder, and shoes are spilling out of The Row’s Margaux weekender bag in his other hand.

Styles and Russell first sparked dating rumors last June, when they were spotted getting into a car outside a London gallery. The next month, the duo was seen walking around Vienna together before Styles performed in the city. Then, in August, Styles attended the opening of Russell’s play The Effect with his bestie James Corden, who also joined the couple on vacation in Anguilla earlier this year.

Where Styles and Russell were headed isn’t clear. But those who were worried about the singer’s hair and beard can take comfort that they appear to be growing back.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.