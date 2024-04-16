Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Are Having a Baby

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad. At Monday’s premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the actor confirmed to Access Hollywood that he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, are expecting their first child. “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Cavill said when asked about fatherhood.

Henry Cavill is going to be a father! pic.twitter.com/V54KmocX3r — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) April 16, 2024

Viscuso — the vice-president of production company Vertigo Entertainment — and Cavill’s relationship went public in 2021 when the Daily Mail published photos of the actor walking his dog with “his new blonde girlfriend.” A few days later, the duo made things Instagram official with a photo of them playing chess posted to Viscuso’s Instagram. She addressed Cavill as “my dear Henry” in her caption, and he commented on the post, calling her “my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie.”

A few weeks later, following a slew of unkind commentary about Cavill’s relationship from people struggling to accept that he was no longer single, the actor finally weighed in, asking fans to be respectful in a lengthy Instagram post. “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” he wrote. “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”

Since then, Cavill and Viscuso have hit various red carpets together and regularly share glimpses into their relationship on Instagram. Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

