21 Stylish High-Waisted Bikinis to Wear This Summer

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

One-piece or two-? It’s an eternal question when you’re considering bathing suits, but if you just can’t decide, a high-waisted bikini offers the best of both worlds. The retro-inspired style has undergone a drastic makeover in the last few years, and now it’s easy to find two-pieces that feel sexy, playful, and modern, but still offer just the right amount of coverage. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Vacation No-brainer

$18, H&M Bandeau Bikini Top So you’re about to go on vacation and you need a new suit pronto? Try this cheery orange set, which features an Instagram-friendly scalloped edge. $18 at H&M Buy

$18, H&M Bikini Bottoms High waist $18 at H&M Buy

The Best Sexy High-Waisted Bikini

$20, H&M Mesh Bikini Top For when you want something revealing but don’t want to show your whole midriff. $20 at H&M Buy

$18, H&M Bikini Bottoms High waist $18 at H&M Buy

The Best High-Waisted Bikini for Your Butt

$42, Urban Outfitters Out From Under Winnie Strappy Bikini Top The Urban Outfitters site is full of five-star reviews attesting to the quality of this bikini. The fabric will mold and lift your butt, and the sexy strappy details on the back are an added bonus. $42 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$45, Urban Outfitters Out From Under Strappy Back High-Waisted Bikini Bottom $45 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The Best Bargain High-Waisted Bikini

From $10, Amazon Camlinbo High Waisted Ruffles Push Up Halter Bikini Customers love how supportive and sexy this size-inclusive set is. And since it starts at $10, it’s also a great bargain. The black floral is a popular option, but we also love the black and pink ones if your size isn’t available. From $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

For the Sporty Minimalist

$26, ASOS ASOS Curve Mix and Match Crop Bikini Top with Hook and Eye Sleek, simple, and able to withstand whatever antics you get into in the water. $26 at ASOS Buy

$19, ASOS ASOS Curve Mix and Match Shortie Bikini Bottom with Hook and Eye $19 at ASOS Buy

Because You’re All About the Sun-Drenched Instagram Shot

The One Made For Fourth of July

$46, Revolve Motel Grifin Bikini Top Wear patriotic red, white and blue without coming off costume-y. $46 at Revolve Buy

$34, Revolve Motel Grifin Bikini Bottom $34 at Revolve Buy

The Best Retro High-Waisted Bikini

$48, ASOS River Island Plus Retro Halter Neck Bikini Between the halter neck and the bright red color, this is straight out of Marilyn Monroe’s playbook, especially if you add a slick of matching lipstick. $48 at ASOS Buy

$32, ASOS River Island Plus Supportive High Waisted Bikini Briefs $32 at ASOS Buy

Because You Want to Show Off Bronzed Skin

$45, Nordstrom BCA Enchanted High Waist Bikini Bottoms $45 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Sporty High-Waisted Bikini

$50, Summersalt The Sidestroke Bikini Top Summersalt has become one of our favorite direct-to-consumer brands. The suits are affordable (nothing costs over $100) and made with high-quality fabrics that can withstand sand and surf. Their latest high-waisted bottom is especially colorful and fun. While the top in the photo is not available yet, there’s a matching one-shoulder option that’s just as good. $50 at Summersalt Buy

$45, Summersalt The High Leg High Rise $45 at Summersalt Buy

The Best High-Waisted Bikini on Sale

$56, Outnet Mikoh Floral-print triangle bikini top $56 (was $112, now 50% off) Mikoh is known for making teeny butt-baring swimsuits that look good even if you’re not a model. But if you’re not ready to go super skimpy, this on-sale option is just as cute. (The top pictured isn’t available, sadly, but there’s a similar option made from the same fabric if you’re particular about a matching set.) $56 at Outnet Buy

$58, Outnet Mikoh High-rise knotted floral-print bikini briefs $58 (was $112, now 48% off) $58 at Outnet Buy

If You Want to Look Like an Australian Beach Babe

$70, Revolve Bond Eye Heatwave Rib Bikini Top With a name like Bond Eye, where else would you expect this swim brand to be from? The Aussie label is full of skimpy options but we love this blue high-waisted ribbed version for both its color and coverage. $70 at Revolve Buy

$80, Revolve Bond Eye Sandy Cheeks Bikini Bottom $80 at Revolve Buy

If You Love Pretty Florals

$40, Eloquii Ruffle Cap Sleeve Bikini Top $40 (was $80, now 50% off) The mix of dark and light panels creates a flattering silhouette, while the playful ruffles at the shoulders add to its sweet appeal. $40 at Eloquii Buy with code: XOQ

$33, Eloquii Printed High Waisted Bikini Bottom $33 (was $65, now 49% off) $33 at Eloquii Buy with code: XOQ

If You Want Something That Screams Summer

$80, Revolve Storm Barbados Bikini Top Gingham is a summer staple — the fabric equivalent of Popsicles, lemonade, or fireworks. But if the classic blue-and-white pattern feels a little too on the nose for you, try this black-and-white one instead. $80 at Revolve Buy

$65, Revolve Storm Cannes Brief Bikini Bottom $65 at Revolve Buy

The Preppy One

$148, Tory Burch Gingham Long-Line Top That said, if you’re going all-in on that summer preppy-girl aesthetic, you’ll want the traditional blue-and-white colorway. Add on red sunglasses to keep it from looking too stodgy. $148 at Tory Burch Buy

$138, Tory Burch Gingham High-Waisted Bottom $138 at Tory Burch Buy

For the Minimalist Who’s Trying Not to Wear Black

$64, Outnet Ward Whillas Osprey reversible bandeau bikini top $64 (was $160, now 60% off) The aesthetic here is pared-back but not boring, with clean lines and a deep red that’s approachable even if you don’t wear a ton of color. $64 at Outnet Buy

$68, Outnet Ward Whillas Faye reversible printed bikini briefs $68 (was $170, now 60% off) $68 at Outnet Buy

The Best Black High-Waisted Bikini

$90, Need Supply Shaina Mote Sargasso Bikini Top $90 (was $128, now 30% off) If you’re in the mood for a well-designed black bikini that can last more than one season, here’s one we love. The top has a unique twist detail that’s definitely more interesting than your standard bandeau. $90 at Need Supply Buy

$76, Need Supply Shaina Mote Sargasso Bikini Bottom $76 (was $108, now 30% off) $76 at Need Supply Buy

If You Like Eres

$91, Need Supply The Ones Who Madeline Swim Top When it comes to fancy swimsuits, fashion people love to name-drop Eres, but a suit from them will set you back at least $250. Don’t have that kind of budget? This brand has the same minimal aesthetic at a fraction of the cost. $91 at Need Supply Buy

$70, Need Supply The Ones Who Heather High-Waisted Swim Bottom $70 at Need Supply Buy

If You Want Color Guaranteed to Flatter Your Skin Tone

$145, Need Supply Roxana Salehoun Bandeau Tie Top in Red The rich red shade of this bikini is unlike any other we’ve seen and complements every skin tone. Just be aware that the bandeau top could be difficult if you have a larger chest, so consider the brand’s more-supportive-but-just-as-cute underwire style, too. $145 at Need Supply Buy

$165, Need Supply Roxana Salehoun Tie Front Bottom in Red $165 at Need Supply Buy

If You Love Crazy Patterns

$150, Net-a-Porter Rixo London Mila and Bora printed halterneck bikini Instagram-friendly brand Rixo London doesn’t just make pretty shirtdresses you can wear to the office — it does a whimsical bikini set, too. We’ll leave the space puns up to you. $150 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You’re the Adventurous Type

$190, Net-a-Porter Ganni Shirred leopard-print bikini You probably already know about Ganni, the Scandinavian brand that fashion people adore, but did you know they made bikinis? They have an exclusive with Net-a-Porter that’s definitely going to be a big hit. The leopard-print combo, which features flattering shirring around the midsection, was made for anyone who wants to be a little flashy on the beach. $190 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want a Grown-up-Looking Swimsuit

$220, Net-a-Porter Rye Chi-Chi-Chi knotted triangle bikini Not familiar with the brand Rye? The two designers come from Sass and Bide and Tommy Hilfiger, so they know their way around fun, sporty designs that still happen to be pretty. Most of their other styles are teeny and super bright, but their one high-waist option is sophisticated without being boring. $220 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.