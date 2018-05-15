21 Stylish High-Waisted Bikinis to Wear This Summer

One-piece or two-? It’s an eternal question when you’re considering bathing suits, but if you just can’t decide, a high-waisted bikini offers the best of both worlds. The retro-inspired style has undergone a drastic makeover in the last few years, and now it’s easy to find two-pieces that feel sexy, playful, and modern, but still offer just the right amount of coverage. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Vacation No-brainer

Bandeau Bikini Top
$18, H&M

So you’re about to go on vacation and you need a new suit pronto? Try this cheery orange set, which features an Instagram-friendly scalloped edge.

Bikini Bottoms High waist
$18, H&M
The Best Sexy High-Waisted Bikini

Mesh Bikini Top
$20, H&M

For when you want something revealing but don’t want to show your whole midriff.

Bikini Bottoms High waist
$18, H&M
The Best High-Waisted Bikini for Your Butt

Out From Under Winnie Strappy Bikini Top
$42, Urban Outfitters

The Urban Outfitters site is full of five-star reviews attesting to the quality of this bikini. The fabric will mold and lift your butt, and the sexy strappy details on the back are an added bonus.

Out From Under Strappy Back High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$45, Urban Outfitters
The Best Bargain High-Waisted Bikini

Camlinbo High Waisted Ruffles Push Up Halter Bikini
From $10, Amazon

Customers love how supportive and sexy this size-inclusive set is. And since it starts at $10, it’s also a great bargain. The black floral is a popular option, but we also love the black and pink ones if your size isn’t available.

For the Sporty Minimalist

ASOS Curve Mix and Match Crop Bikini Top with Hook and Eye
$26, ASOS

Sleek, simple, and able to withstand whatever antics you get into in the water.

ASOS Curve Mix and Match Shortie Bikini Bottom with Hook and Eye
$19, ASOS
Because You’re All About the Sun-Drenched Instagram Shot

Dixperfect Bandeau Bikini Top High-Waisted Bottom
$27, Amazon

Here’s another well-reviewed Amazon find that combines the best of both worlds: a high waist and a high cut. Wear with tiny sunglasses for the full influencer effect.

The One Made For Fourth of July

Motel Grifin Bikini Top
$46, Revolve

Wear patriotic red, white and blue without coming off costume-y.

Motel Grifin Bikini Bottom
$34, Revolve
The Best Retro High-Waisted Bikini

River Island Plus Retro Halter Neck Bikini
$48, ASOS

Between the halter neck and the bright red color, this is straight out of Marilyn Monroe’s playbook, especially if you add a slick of matching lipstick.

River Island Plus Supportive High Waisted Bikini Briefs
$32, ASOS
Because You Want to Show Off Bronzed Skin

BCA Enchanted Bralette
$45, Nordstrom

Army green coupled with gold earrings serves as the perfect way to highlight your tan (which you got in a responsible way, right?) If you really want to go all out, add on some body glimmer à la Rihanna.

BCA Enchanted High Waist Bikini Bottoms
$45, Nordstrom
The Best Sporty High-Waisted Bikini

The Sidestroke Bikini Top
$50, Summersalt

Summersalt has become one of our favorite direct-to-consumer brands. The suits are affordable (nothing costs over $100) and made with high-quality fabrics that can withstand sand and surf. Their latest high-waisted bottom is especially colorful and fun. While the top in the photo is not available yet, there’s a matching one-shoulder option that’s just as good.

The High Leg High Rise
$45, Summersalt
The Best High-Waisted Bikini on Sale

Mikoh Floral-print triangle bikini top
$56, Outnet
$56 (was $112, now 50% off)

Mikoh is known for making teeny butt-baring swimsuits that look good even if you’re not a model. But if you’re not ready to go super skimpy, this on-sale option is just as cute. (The top pictured isn’t available, sadly, but there’s a similar option made from the same fabric if you’re particular about a matching set.)

Mikoh High-rise knotted floral-print bikini briefs
$58, Outnet
$58 (was $112, now 48% off)
If You Want to Look Like an Australian Beach Babe

Bond Eye Heatwave Rib Bikini Top
$70, Revolve

With a name like Bond Eye, where else would you expect this swim brand to be from? The Aussie label is full of skimpy options but we love this blue high-waisted ribbed version for both its color and coverage.

Bond Eye Sandy Cheeks Bikini Bottom
$80, Revolve
If You Love Pretty Florals

Ruffle Cap Sleeve Bikini Top
$40, Eloquii
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

The mix of dark and light panels creates a flattering silhouette, while the playful ruffles at the shoulders add to its sweet appeal.

Printed High Waisted Bikini Bottom
$33, Eloquii
$33 (was $65, now 49% off)
If You Want Something That Screams Summer

Storm Barbados Bikini Top
$80, Revolve

Gingham is a summer staple — the fabric equivalent of Popsicles, lemonade, or fireworks. But if the classic blue-and-white pattern feels a little too on the nose for you, try this black-and-white one instead.

Storm Cannes Brief Bikini Bottom
$65, Revolve
The Preppy One

Gingham Long-Line Top
$148, Tory Burch

That said, if you’re going all-in on that summer preppy-girl aesthetic, you’ll want the traditional blue-and-white colorway. Add on red sunglasses to keep it from looking too stodgy.

Gingham High-Waisted Bottom
$138, Tory Burch
For the Minimalist Who’s Trying Not to Wear Black

Ward Whillas Osprey reversible bandeau bikini top
$64, Outnet
$64 (was $160, now 60% off)

The aesthetic here is pared-back but not boring, with clean lines and a deep red that’s approachable even if you don’t wear a ton of color.

Ward Whillas Faye reversible printed bikini briefs
$68, Outnet
$68 (was $170, now 60% off)
The Best Black High-Waisted Bikini

Shaina Mote Sargasso Bikini Top
$90, Need Supply
$90 (was $128, now 30% off)

If you’re in the mood for a well-designed black bikini that can last more than one season, here’s one we love. The top has a unique twist detail that’s definitely more interesting than your standard bandeau.

Shaina Mote Sargasso Bikini Bottom
$76, Need Supply
$76 (was $108, now 30% off)
If You Like Eres

The Ones Who Madeline Swim Top
$91, Need Supply

When it comes to fancy swimsuits, fashion people love to name-drop Eres, but a suit from them will set you back at least $250. Don’t have that kind of budget? This brand has the same minimal aesthetic at a fraction of the cost.

The Ones Who Heather High-Waisted Swim Bottom
$70, Need Supply
If You Want Color Guaranteed to Flatter Your Skin Tone

Roxana Salehoun Bandeau Tie Top in Red
$145, Need Supply

The rich red shade of this bikini is unlike any other we’ve seen and complements every skin tone. Just be aware that the bandeau top could be difficult if you have a larger chest, so consider the brand’s more-supportive-but-just-as-cute underwire style, too.

Roxana Salehoun Tie Front Bottom in Red
$165, Need Supply
If You Love Crazy Patterns

Rixo London Mila and Bora printed halterneck bikini
$150, Net-a-Porter

Instagram-friendly brand Rixo London doesn’t just make pretty shirtdresses you can wear to the office — it does a whimsical bikini set, too. We’ll leave the space puns up to you.

If You’re the Adventurous Type

Ganni Shirred leopard-print bikini
$190, Net-a-Porter

You probably already know about Ganni, the Scandinavian brand that fashion people adore, but did you know they made bikinis? They have an exclusive with Net-a-Porter that’s definitely going to be a big hit. The leopard-print combo, which features flattering shirring around the midsection, was made for anyone who wants to be a little flashy on the beach.

If You Want a Grown-up-Looking Swimsuit

Rye Chi-Chi-Chi knotted triangle bikini
$220, Net-a-Porter

Not familiar with the brand Rye? The two designers come from Sass and Bide and Tommy Hilfiger, so they know their way around fun, sporty designs that still happen to be pretty. Most of their other styles are teeny and super bright, but their one high-waist option is sophisticated without being boring.

