21 Stylish High-Waisted Bikinis to Wear This Summer

One-piece or two-? It’s an eternal question when you’re considering bathing suits, but if you just can’t decide, a high-waisted bikini offers the best of both worlds. The retro-inspired style has undergone a drastic makeover in the last few years, and now it’s easy to find two-pieces that feel sexy, playful, and modern, but still offer just the right amount of coverage. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
The Vacation No-brainer
So you’re about to go on vacation and you need a new suit pronto? Try this cheery orange set, which features an Instagram-friendly scalloped edge.
The Best Sexy High-Waisted Bikini
For when you want something revealing but don’t want to show your whole midriff.
The Best High-Waisted Bikini for Your Butt
The Urban Outfitters site is full of five-star reviews attesting to the quality of this bikini. The fabric will mold and lift your butt, and the sexy strappy details on the back are an added bonus.
The Best Bargain High-Waisted Bikini
Customers love how supportive and sexy this size-inclusive set is. And since it starts at $10, it’s also a great bargain. The black floral is a popular option, but we also love the black and pink ones if your size isn’t available.
For the Sporty Minimalist
Sleek, simple, and able to withstand whatever antics you get into in the water.
Because You’re All About the Sun-Drenched Instagram Shot
Here’s another well-reviewed Amazon find that combines the best of both worlds: a high waist and a high cut. Wear with tiny sunglasses for the full influencer effect.
The One Made For Fourth of July
Wear patriotic red, white and blue without coming off costume-y.
The Best Retro High-Waisted Bikini
Between the halter neck and the bright red color, this is straight out of Marilyn Monroe’s playbook, especially if you add a slick of matching lipstick.
Because You Want to Show Off Bronzed Skin
Army green coupled with gold earrings serves as the perfect way to highlight your tan (which you got in a responsible way, right?) If you really want to go all out, add on some body glimmer à la Rihanna.
The Best Sporty High-Waisted Bikini
Summersalt has become one of our favorite direct-to-consumer brands. The suits are affordable (nothing costs over $100) and made with high-quality fabrics that can withstand sand and surf. Their latest high-waisted bottom is especially colorful and fun. While the top in the photo is not available yet, there’s a matching one-shoulder option that’s just as good.
The Best High-Waisted Bikini on Sale
Mikoh is known for making teeny butt-baring swimsuits that look good even if you’re not a model. But if you’re not ready to go super skimpy, this on-sale option is just as cute. (The top pictured isn’t available, sadly, but there’s a similar option made from the same fabric if you’re particular about a matching set.)
If You Want to Look Like an Australian Beach Babe
With a name like Bond Eye, where else would you expect this swim brand to be from? The Aussie label is full of skimpy options but we love this blue high-waisted ribbed version for both its color and coverage.
If You Love Pretty Florals
The mix of dark and light panels creates a flattering silhouette, while the playful ruffles at the shoulders add to its sweet appeal.
If You Want Something That Screams Summer
Gingham is a summer staple — the fabric equivalent of Popsicles, lemonade, or fireworks. But if the classic blue-and-white pattern feels a little too on the nose for you, try this black-and-white one instead.
The Preppy One
That said, if you’re going all-in on that summer preppy-girl aesthetic, you’ll want the traditional blue-and-white colorway. Add on red sunglasses to keep it from looking too stodgy.
For the Minimalist Who’s Trying Not to Wear Black
The aesthetic here is pared-back but not boring, with clean lines and a deep red that’s approachable even if you don’t wear a ton of color.
The Best Black High-Waisted Bikini
If you’re in the mood for a well-designed black bikini that can last more than one season, here’s one we love. The top has a unique twist detail that’s definitely more interesting than your standard bandeau.
If You Like Eres
When it comes to fancy swimsuits, fashion people love to name-drop Eres, but a suit from them will set you back at least $250. Don’t have that kind of budget? This brand has the same minimal aesthetic at a fraction of the cost.
If You Want Color Guaranteed to Flatter Your Skin Tone
The rich red shade of this bikini is unlike any other we’ve seen and complements every skin tone. Just be aware that the bandeau top could be difficult if you have a larger chest, so consider the brand’s more-supportive-but-just-as-cute underwire style, too.
If You Love Crazy Patterns
Instagram-friendly brand Rixo London doesn’t just make pretty shirtdresses you can wear to the office — it does a whimsical bikini set, too. We’ll leave the space puns up to you.
If You’re the Adventurous Type
You probably already know about Ganni, the Scandinavian brand that fashion people adore, but did you know they made bikinis? They have an exclusive with Net-a-Porter that’s definitely going to be a big hit. The leopard-print combo, which features flattering shirring around the midsection, was made for anyone who wants to be a little flashy on the beach.
If You Want a Grown-up-Looking Swimsuit
Not familiar with the brand Rye? The two designers come from Sass and Bide and Tommy Hilfiger, so they know their way around fun, sporty designs that still happen to be pretty. Most of their other styles are teeny and super bright, but their one high-waist option is sophisticated without being boring.
