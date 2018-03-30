H&M Launched an Affordable Wedding Shop

Given how expensive weddings are, it’s always great news when an affordable retailer gets into the game. Topshop, ASOS, and BHLDN all have stylish lines that have managed to fill that J.Crew-shaped hole, but should you want another option, H&M just launched its own bridal and special-occasion shop. It’s full of modern and affordable dresses whether you’re the bride, a bridesmaid, and/or a guest.

Scroll ahead to see our favorite picks.

For Brides

Short Lace Dress The perfect City Hall or reception dress option. $60 at H&M

Long Lace Dress Usually, long dresses that flare out at the bottom cost hundreds of dollars, but this one is a steal at $129. $129 at H&M

Ruffle Trim Mesh Dress If you’re looking for something sweet and vintage-inspired, try this sheer, ruffly number. $199 at H&M

Long Lace Dress A simple, high-neck lace dress is always an elegant choice. $249 at H&M

For Bridesmaids and Wedding Guests

Short Lace Dress A fan of the Diane von Furstenberg lace sheath dress, but don’t want to spend that much? This is a good dupe. $60 at H&M

Long Dress With Lace Back Breezy enough to work for a beach wedding. $60 at H&M

Pleated Long Dress Lace mixed with the pleat skirt gives this an expensive look, especially in this raspberry shade. $99 at H&M

Patterned Long Dress The subtle pattern and flowy silhouette is wedding-appropriate, but also highly re-wearable. $70 at H&M

