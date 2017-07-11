Everything You Need to Make Holiday Travel Less Painful

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Get It Together is your weekly guide to organizing your entire life.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you’re anticipating fighting the crowds at the airport only to be squished into an overpriced, uncomfortable seat, we feel your pain, and we’re here to help. There are a few things that will make your journey more tolerable, from a neck pillow that’ll help you fall asleep fast, to earphones that drown out crying babies. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Best Suitcase

A Cushy Neck Pillow

Nearly 2,700 reviewers on Amazon can’t be wrong: This is truly the best neck pillow. I’ve used mine on countless red-eye transatlantic flights while seated in stiff economy seat, and I’m out like a light before we even take off. When I land, I wake up refreshed with zero neck cramps. Buy Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow $40, Amazon

A Light-Blocking Eye Mask

Wear it with your neck pillow, a warm scarf blanket, and noise-cancelling earphones to properly block out the world. Buy Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $10, Amazon

A Big Scarf

A Giant, Cashmere Swaddle

Rather wrap yourself in something more luxurious? You’ll want a giant, super-soft cashmere scarf. Buy Halogen Cashmere Wrap $199, Nordstrom

Cashmere Sweatpants

Warmer and more comfortable than your standard yoga pants. Buy Everlane Cashmere Sweatpants $140, Everlane

Compression Socks

Yes, these have a reputation for being something old people wear. But when you’ve deplaned to find your ankles have turned into donuts, you’ll wish you bought a pair. Buy Bluetree Black Compression Socks (pack of seven) $20, Amazon

Extremely Warm Socks

So you don’t get swollen feet but you do get cold toes? Try these thick socks, made from a fabric that imitates the plushness and warmth of fur. Buy Lemon Fog Winter Socks $12, Nordstrom

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Or Noise-Cancelling Earphones

Packing Cubes

Packing and unpacking both suck, but if you have handy cubes, you’ll be able to optimize luggage space and get it all done quickly. Buy TravelWise Packing Cube System $23, Amazon

A Travel Steamer

Wrinkles are unavoidable. This will refresh your clothes in no time. Buy PurSteam Fabric Steamer $21, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.