Everything You Need to Make Holiday Travel Less Painful

If only the airport was this luxurious. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you’re anticipating fighting the crowds at the airport only to be squished into an overpriced, uncomfortable seat, we feel your pain, and we’re here to help. There are a few things that will make your journey more tolerable, from a neck pillow that’ll help you fall asleep fast, to earphones that drown out crying babies. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Best Suitcase

We’ve raved about Away’s suitcases countless times, and for good reason: they’re lightweight, affordable, and feature a built-in battery so you don’t have to jostle for an outlet. If you’re looking to get one in a fun color, their new collab with Gray Malin is especially eye-catching.

Away x Gray Malin The Carry On $225, Away

A Cushy Neck Pillow

Nearly 2,700 reviewers on Amazon can’t be wrong: This is truly the best neck pillow. I’ve used mine on countless red-eye transatlantic flights while seated in stiff economy seat, and I’m out like a light before we even take off. When I land, I wake up refreshed with zero neck cramps.

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow $40, Amazon

A Light-Blocking Eye Mask

Wear it with your neck pillow, a warm scarf blanket, and noise-cancelling earphones to properly block out the world.

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $10, Amazon

A Big Scarf

Because airplane blankets are disgusting.

& Other Stories Oversized Wool Scarf $65, & Other Stories

A Giant, Cashmere Swaddle

Rather wrap yourself in something more luxurious? You’ll want a giant, super-soft cashmere scarf.

Halogen Cashmere Wrap $199, Nordstrom

Cashmere Sweatpants

Warmer and more comfortable than your standard yoga pants.

Everlane Cashmere Sweatpants $140, Everlane

Compression Socks

Yes, these have a reputation for being something old people wear. But when you’ve deplaned to find your ankles have turned into donuts, you’ll wish you bought a pair.

Bluetree Black Compression Socks (pack of seven) $20, Amazon

Extremely Warm Socks

So you don’t get swollen feet but you do get cold toes? Try these thick socks, made from a fabric that imitates the plushness and warmth of fur.

Lemon Fog Winter Socks $12, Nordstrom

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Block out nearly all sound, including that guy snoring next to you.

Hiearcool Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones $70, Amazon

Or Noise-Cancelling Earphones

Just as sound-muffling, but they plug into your ears.

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $46, Amazon

Packing Cubes

Packing and unpacking both suck, but if you have handy cubes, you’ll be able to optimize luggage space and get it all done quickly.

TravelWise Packing Cube System $23, Amazon

A Travel Steamer

Wrinkles are unavoidable. This will refresh your clothes in no time.

PurSteam Fabric Steamer $21, Amazon

