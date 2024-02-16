How Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spend Valentine’s Day?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Valentine’s Day can be stressful when you’ve been dating for less than a year. How much of a to-do are you supposed to make? Gift or no gift? Do you dare go up against a city full of Resy warriors or do you just make chicken parm at home for your new partner? These, I’m sure, were the same questions Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were asking themselves on their first Valentine’s Day.

So what did the model and the actor actually end up doing on V-Day? They went for a walk in their comfy clothes. Very real of them. The couple was spotted arm in arm, taking a stroll in New York City on the big day of love. He wore sweatpants and hiking boots, and she wore baggy jeans and Sambas. They both wore gray beanies — hers from her own cashmere line — to really send home their twinning vibe.

Obviously, we don’t know if they had extravagant nighttime plans. Perhaps they went to a nice restaurant, or maybe Gigi made her spicy rigatoni for Bradley at home. What we do know is that the relationship does seem to be heating up. Just yesterday it was reported that Bradley bought a farm in Pennsylvania that’s just a short drive from Gigi’s mom’s house. It sounds like things are getting serious, but I won’t really believe it until I see her on his arm at the Oscars in a few weeks. Let Mama Cooper sit this one out, Brad.

