How Meg Thee Stallion Gets Herself Out of Bed

Mother Fitness is back with some words of wisdom for the Hotties struggling to wake up in the morning and hit the gym. In a new Women’s Health profile, Megan Thee Stallion discussed her nonnegotiable wellness practices, which include therapy, Pilates classes, gym sessions, 40-minute bouts on the StairMaster, seared salmon for lunch, goblet squats, swearing off doomscrolling, and “stallion kicks.” Though working out one-on-one with personal trainers on the beach surely serves as effective motivation for getting out the door, even Thee Hot Girl says she has days when it feels impossible to leave her bed. But as with most things, Megan Thee Stallion has a mantra for that.

“Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle,” Megan said. “I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad bitch. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.’”

Repeat after Megan: stallions, not ponies. We’re not trotting, we’re galloping. The “Cobra” rapper is in the throes of a health-and-fitness branding evolution, which means she knows a thing or two about how to “look good as fuck.” Not only is she “serving Big Fitness Energy™ to everybody-ody-ody” through a Planet Fitness ambassadorship, but she has been named Thee Hot Girl Coach by Nike, complete with “Hottie Lower Body” workouts on the Nike Training app and a signature sportswear collection curated by Thee Stallion herself. Besides, for Megan, “looking good” isn’t about thinness or restriction (she refuses to stop eating pepper jack cheese and dark chocolate). It’s about “strong legs!” and embodying the aesthetic of a volleyball player. “You look like you can jump high,” the 29-year-old said. “I love that look.”

So the next time you see Hotties stampeding around your local Crunch Fitness flipping their manes, you’ll know exactly who’s responsible for the newly minted herd of stallions.

