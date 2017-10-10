14 Pretty Ways to Organize the Top of Your Dresser

Get It Together is your weekly guide to organizing your entire life.

Your desk is spotless, your closet is tidy, your bathroom is perfectly neat, and your bag is no longer a black hole. Doesn’t it feel good when everything in your life is nice and orderly? But wait! What’s that mess over there? Could it be the top of your dresser cluttered with all of your accessories? Instead of wasting 20 minutes futilely untangling a necklace or rummaging for a missing earring back, take a moment and get it together. Whether you have just a few special pieces or a massive collection of jewelry, all you need is the right organizer or tray to transform the disarray into a beautiful display. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

If You Only Have a Few Special Pieces

Don’t have enough jewelry to warrant an elaborate storage setup? This has enough space for your everyday necklace, rings and earrings. Buy Alchemy Jewelry Stand $68, Anthropologie

If You Want to Neatly Show It Off

Rows upon rows will turn your dresser top into a boutique display. Buy Emilia Tiered Jewelry Stand $39, Urban Outfitters

If You’re Paranoid About Dust

Not in the mood to give your favorites periodic cleanings? Store them in a pretty box to keep the grime off. Buy H&M Clear Glass Jewelry Box $30, H&M

If You Do It for the ‘Gram

Lay down a few rings, bracelets, and earrings. Then place this next to a green plant or candle for the perfect shot. Buy Umbra Prisma Jewelry Tray $15, Amazon

For the Minimalist

An unobtrusive black-lidded box will keep everything neatly hidden away. Buy WOLF Vault Tray Set with Lid $45, Shopbop

A Clever Ring Holder

Instead of a unsightly cone or overly whimsical animal, this iridescent jack looks like a sleek paperweight. Buy Umbra Jacks Ring Holder $16, Amazon

If You’d Rather Just Toss Things Blindly

Aim straight for a tiny, colorful tray. Buy Mimira Soap Dish $16, Anthropologie

When You Want to Add Texture

Pink suede adds warmth to a wooden surface. Buy H&M Suede Tray $25, H&M

If Your Aesthetic Is Light and Bright

Clean white marble with just a few pieces on display is the way to go. Buy Marble Diamond Catch-All Tray $26, Urban Outfitters

If Your Aesthetic Is Light With a Hint of Color

Because pale pink is one of the few colors a minimalist will permit into her life. Buy Deny Designs Wooden Tray $24, Urban Outfitters

When Coordination Is Very Important

A set of three will make it satisfying easily to align them just so. Buy Octoganal Tray Set $40, Anthropologie

When You Need a Little of Everything

A covered bowl will protect your most important pieces, while the matching trays are good for tossing your everyday stuff. Buy Splattered Enamel Table-Top Organizer Set $24, Spring

If You Want Just One Item

This is technically a soup bowl, so it’s deeper than your average catch-all. Toss just a few things in there, but don’t go overboard — you want to show off the enamel interior. Buy Hawkins Brass Bowl $25, Need Supply

Because You Have Too Many Sunglasses

And they need a home, too. Buy CO-Z Leather Organizer $20, Amazon

