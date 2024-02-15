Huma Abedin Is Dating George Soros’s Son

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

In a sea of Valentine’s Day tribute posts, one image caught a lot of people’s eye: a photo of Alex Soros cozying up to Huma Abedin at a rose-adorned table in a Parisian restaurant. According to “Page Six,” Soros — the 38-year-old heir to billionaire George Soros’s fortune — posted the photo on Wednesday with a “Happy Valentine’s Day” sticker, tagged Abedin, and put a red heart beside her name. Abedin, 47, casually reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story soon after, confirming that they are in a relationship.

Neither Soros nor Abedin is new to the spotlight. Abedin, the notoriously private longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton and the vice-chair of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, filed for divorce from her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, in 2017 after seven years of scandal-plagued marriage. (Weiner was sentenced that year to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.) Her dating life has been the subject of some speculation since; she was rumored to be dating Bradley Cooper in 2022, after reportedly being set up by Anna Wintour.

Meanwhile, for most of his life, Soros was known as a playboy who threw over-the-top parties. But after he beat out his brother as the successor to his father’s empire, he vowed to invest in more progressive causes. In a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Soros said he planned to support causes like gender equity, abortion, and voting rights while backing more liberal politicians. From the sounds of it, he and Abedin have plenty to discuss!

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Abedin said that Weiner “didn’t just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again.” Thankfully, she seems to have found someone worth moving on with.

