Hunter Schafer Says She and Rosalía Used to Date

Well, it turns out the rumors were true: Hunter Schafer and Rosalía did date for a time, though now things are platonic. In a new interview with GQ, the 25-year-old Euphoria star confirmed the two dated for about five months in the fall and winter of 2019.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people whom I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer said. She added that she considers Rosalía “family no matter what.”

Fans have long suspected that Schafer had been romantically involved with the Spanish singer, with some people theorizing that Rosalía’s single “Tuya,” which was released last year, was inspired by their relationship. In the interview, Schafer said she checked in with Rosalía over the phone to see if it was okay to confirm their relationship, and the 31-year-old singer told her she could go ahead and do it. “It’s been so much speculation for so long,” she said. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!,’” the actor said. “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”

Though they only dated for a few months, the pair remain close: They were spotted earlier this year grabbing smoothies and going furniture shopping in Los Angeles. Rosalía has been dating The Bear star and internet’s favorite hot chef, Jeremy Allen White, for a few months. Schafer, on the other hand, is currently single. “I’m still in some ways healing from the last thing,” she said, seemingly in reference to her relationship with fellow Euphoria actor Dominic Fike, which ended last summer. “I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else.”

