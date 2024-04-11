Ice Spice Is Making Her Acting Debut

Photo: Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

In a Bronx-Brooklyn linkup for the ages, Ice Spice is going to make her acting debut in Spike Lee’s upcoming movie. Variety reports that the rapper has already begun shooting, though the publication didn’t disclose what her role will be. Lee is remaking Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, a thriller about a man forced to choose between using his money to take over a company or to pay the ransom for his employee’s child. Maybe Ice will continue embracing the little orphan Annie comparisons and play the child?

Ice Spice will be co-starring alongside Denzel Washington, who is teaming up with Lee for the fifth time. Washington is also from New York, which makes me want to see just how New York we can make this movie. Lee has already directed one of the most (if not the) New York movies with Do the Right Thing, but you can always top yourself. Perhaps the kidnappers can be played by Eric Adams and a rat. I’m just thinking out loud.

The news of her casting continues Ice Spice’s hot streak. This weekend, she’s going to play Coachella for the first time, and later this year she’s set to release her debut album, Y2K. All that going on, plus she never knows when she might have to go watch football with Taylor Swift. God bless the person managing her schedule.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.