Is Lady Gaga Engaged?

Photo: GC Images

On Sunday, Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were spotted smiling and walking around West Hollywood. The singer was dressed in an all-black outfit with a long coat and an oversize Bottega Veneta bag, but one accessory stood out: the massive diamond ring on her left ring finger, peeking out of the sleeve of her coat.

Naturally, photos of the couple published by “Page Six” immediately sparked engagement rumors. Gaga and Polansky, a tech investor, have been dating since 2019. They were first seen together when they rang in 2020 with a midnight kiss in Las Vegas, according to ET. Since then, the duo have made several appearances together, including at Joe Biden’s inauguration and at the Super Bowl in February — where she notably was not wearing a diamond ring.

Gaga has never been married, but she has been engaged twice — first to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015 and then to talent agent Christian Carino in 2018. If Gaga and Polansky are engaged, it should be a smooth transition to married life: In 2021, a source reportedly close to the couple told People that they already “act[ed] like a married couple.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.