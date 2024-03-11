Wait, Did Reneé Rapp Just Hard Launch Her Girlfriend?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Either Reneé Rapp is playing mind games with us or the chaotic Belieber might have just debuted a new relationship on Oscars Sunday. The Mean Girls actor, who recently confirmed that she identifies as lesbian, showed up to the storied Vanity Fair Oscars party with a special someone on her arm.

“Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird make their red-carpet debut as a couple,” Vanity Fair captioned a TikTok video of the two artists on Sunday. In a denim suit (sadly not quite a Canadian tuxedo), Bird was pictured with an arm wrapped around Rapp, who was wearing a billowing white tunic dress. The duo left little room between them on the carpet, to the disappointment of Rapp obsessives everywhere, probably.

Though neither Rapp nor Bird has officially commented on their relationship status, Reddit communities had been speculating for a month that the two musicians might have been in cahoots. Bird was reportedly first discovered on TikTok, later worked with Olivia Rodrigo, and has since signed with Interscope Records, according to People. But Bird started spending a lot of time with Rapp when she was hired as the opening act for the “Pretty Girls” singer’s U.S. and European tour, which wrapped up this month in Dublin, Ireland.

We’ll have to wait and see if Rapp confirms whether this was meant to be an official hard launch. But judging by the shared espresso martinis and an Entertainment Tonight video in which Rapp beckons Bird over by saying, “Baby, come and take a shot” … things are looking cozier than just friends.

