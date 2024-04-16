Photo: David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Socialite and oil heiress Ivy Getty is reportedly getting divorced. According to “Page Six,” court documents show that Getty, who’s been married to actor Tobias Engel for four years, filed for divorce in January, and appears to have deleted most of the photos of Engel that were on her Instagram feed. The tabloid claims that Getty, a billionaire who is, per one source, “careful about legal entanglements,” had a prenup in place before she got married.

You may recall this couple from their over-the-top wedding, which they threw nearly a year after holding a small private ceremony for their actual marriage in December 2020. For the big event in 2021, Getty and Engel swathed San Francisco’s City Hall in Persian rugs and trotted out Nancy Pelosi to officiate. Oh, also, Anya Taylor-Joy was the maid of honor.

According to “Page Six,” Getty and Engel’s divorce is filed as “contested,” meaning they didn’t settle with a mediator before filing. The Cut has reached out to Getty’s representation for comment and will update this piece if we hear back.

