Jennifer Coolidge Is ‘Very Sad’ to Miss White Lotus Season 3

Photo: HBO

Fans of The White Lotus have had more than a year to process Jennifer Coolidge’s hilarious and beloved character, Tanya, meeting her tragic end on a yacht in the Mediterranean. But it turns out that not everyone’s over it. On Tuesday, while appearing on the Today show, Coolidge said she’s “sad” and “jealous” that she won’t be part of the series’ third season, which will begin filming in Thailand this month with Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Leslie Bibb.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going,” Coolidge said. “I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do.” Coolidge’s Tanya quickly became a fan favorite, and she was one of the only actors to appear in both the first and second seasons of the show, which were set in Hawaii and in Sicily. The role earned Coolidge two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Coolidge said that she’s coming to terms with Tanya’s death. “When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It’s over! I have to get another thing,” she said. But she added, “I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it.”

Maybe Tanya could reappear as a ghost? Or have a twin sister? Just some suggestions for Mike White.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.