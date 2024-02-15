Maybe Don’t Mess with Bennifer

Photo: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

On the eve of the release of J.Lo’s puzzling magnum opus This Is Me…Now (known to some as Gigli 2.0), the singer is setting her priorities straight: She must protect Sad Affleck from hordes of adoring suitors at all costs.

While appearing on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, per Us Weekly, Lopez participated in a game called “This Is Me…Now or Then?” inspired by her upcoming album and companion film title. When Kotb asked J.Lo if she “gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other,” Lopez “frowned” and held up her “NOW” paddle.

Jennifer Lopez and Hoda play a game called "This Is Me… Now, or Then?" that has @jlo answering rapid fire questions about everything from wearing crop tops to staying up past midnight! pic.twitter.com/myQuyfbT9a — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 15, 2024

“Don’t play with me,” she warned. “Do not play with me.”

Kotb pressed Lopez, asking what would happen if someone flirted with her husband Ben Affleck. “First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off,” Lopez responded.

I have a few questions regarding the supposed ladies flirting with Dunkin’s biggest fan. How regularly are random women on the street hitting on Ben Affleck? Does the flirting take place most often in drive-thrus, or when Resting Ben Face is out to play? I am having a hard time imagining throngs of horny suitors throwing themselves at the man who cannot be peeled away from his iPhone even by a smooch from his famous wife. Then again, I guess it’d be unfair to underestimate the amount of women with old sad guy kinks. Whoever you are, be warned! J.Lo is coming for you…Now.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.