J.Lo Got a Teary Apology From Ayo Edebiri

Jennifer Lopez may be busy performing emotional labor for Sad Affleck and masturbating to her own reflection in a trailer for This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. But she apparently had to make time to address something Ayo Edebiri said about her almost four years ago.

To back up a moment, you’ll recall that Edebiri hosted Saturday Night Live in early February with Lopez as musical guest. The week before the episode aired, as both Edebiri and Lopez were rehearsing and filming promos, a 2020 episode of a podcast called Scam Goddess featuring Edebiri began recirculating on the internet. When host Laci Mosley claimed Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam,” the Emmy winner had some critical opinions to add.

“Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” Edebiri said at the time. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

In a new Variety cover story on Tuesday, Lopez said Edebiri came to her dressing room while filming SNL to apologize for her comments.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck, and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

“It’s funny,” Lopez continued. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Edebiri has not yet commented on the matter, but an allusion to the shade was made in the SNL episode when Edebiri appeared on a fictional game show hosted by Kenan Thompson, in which contestants have to acknowledge the cringey things they’ve posted online. Very meta, SNL!

“Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast. And you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” Edebiri’s character said. “But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

I’m glad J.Lo got the Ayo tears she needed, but if we could kindly get back to more important things — perhaps an oral history of that mirror scene — that would be fantastic.

