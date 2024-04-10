Jessica Alba Is Stepping Down From the Honest Company

Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jessica Alba announced on Instagram that she’s stepping down from her role at the Honest Company, the lifestyle brand known for baby and beauty products she co-founded in 2011. Alba shared that she’s leaving her position as chief creative officer but plans to stay on the company’s board of directors.

“Building Honest has been a true labor of love,” she wrote, “from the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side — this journey has been the ride of a lifetime.”

Per a press release from the company, Alba plans to “shift her energy to new endeavors” while Honest’s CEO, Carla Vernón, will stay on.

Alba has said that she first got the idea for Honest in 2008, when she was pregnant with her first child and had an allergic reaction to her laundry detergent. The company’s commitment to selling natural products has been called into question — in 2017, it settled a class-action lawsuit that claimed it had used synthetic ingredients in its soap, diapers, and cleaning products. In 2021, Honest went public at an estimated value of $1.5 billion; revenue reportedly took a dip following the IPO and flagged in the following years, though in March it reported its first profitable quarter since 2021. In her post, Alba wrote that she trusts Vernón to “advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker.”

