How This Jewelry Designer Gets Her Skin So Good

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think, Why is your skin so good? We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good. Want more skin care? Join our Facebook Group, the Beauty of It All.
“I’ve been obsessed with skin care since I was a young teen,” says Stella Simona. “In my early years as a beauty enthusiast, I emphasized natural treatments.” While the co-owner and designer behind Amarilo and Haati Chai used to indulge in at-home natural recipes, she now focuses her attention on products that deliver a glow while maintaining hydration — especially after years of issues with eczema and hyperpigmentation.
Simona shares, “During the day, I keep it simple as my days are hectic and I need to quickly be out the house. Once I am home in the evening, I go all out.” Below, a look into the jewelry designer’s nighttime skin-care routine, which aims for “skin that looks so good that makeup is only an option and not a must.”
“I love these cleansing cloths. The lightly exfoliate while making sure to remove all the leftover makeup and debris sitting on your skin. I use as many of the wipes I need until I see that there is no more debris left on the cloth. I make sure to use this after the cleanser so that I don’t have any makeup left over on my skin.”
“I love this scrub because it’s very fine and it also foams, so it removes all the dead layers of skin. I use this one twice a week. When I do use it, it’s on top of the cloths. I really like to get in there and make sure I do a deep exfoliation and clean when I’m using this scrub.”
“I love this toner (which doesn’t smell like licorice to me) because it’s especially great at treating dark skin spots and hyperpigmentation which I experience from time to time. It also leaves my skin with a next-level type of glow. One of my employees recommended it. My skin instantly gets softer after applying this.”
“I follow the first toner up with this one. I double up the toners to do twice the work. This one is good for balancing the oils on your face, tightening complexion, and giving your skin a ton of much needed vitamin C. Toners hydrate and treat. They add an instant hydration all while balancing the pH in your skin. Toner instantly prepares your skin to absorb the moisturizer you add after.”
“Living in the city and traveling exposes my skin to a ton of pollution. This mask works wonders at extracting all the toxins. Two key elements in this mask — the French green bentonite clay and the manuka honey work to undo the damage. My face feels soft as a baby’s bottom right after. I’m amazed every time.”
“Anything with hyaluronic acid is extremely good for your skin. I love this product. This feels almost like water, although it’s light it’s extremely hydrating and locks in all the moisture. I use this after applying oil.”
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.