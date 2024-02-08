No One Loves Dragons More Than Joe Manganiello

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photo: Getty Images

Today, I learned that Sad Affleck is to Dunkin’ as Joe Manganiello is to dragons.

The 47-year-old actor and Deal or No Deal Island host seems to be coping with his divorce from Griselda star Sofía Vergara in the form of dragon tattoos and other dragon-related ephemera — the man with the dragon tattoos, if you will. On Thursday, Page Six reported that Manganiello had debuted his second “dramatic dragon tattoo” on Instagram. Yes, second: He’s already got a full-color dragon slithering around his left bicep, which will now have a dragon friend over on his right bicep. Just two dragons keeping each other company atop Joe Manganiello’s pecs and stuff.

The actor filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage in July 2023, and shortly thereafter began the race to full dragon takeover. In August, he reportedly inked the Armenian word for “angel” on his left forearm, and has seemingly been requesting dragons ever since. He’s also a well-known Dungeons & Dragons fanboy, and once co-wrote a script for a D&D film with a playwright friend from Carnegie Mellon.

The vision? “Obviously, there’s a spectacle. There’s dragons breathing fire and lightning,” he told MTV back in 2017. “But what makes a great superhero or fantasy movie is the human aspect. It’s got to be about something.”

Correct, Joe, a movie does indeed have to be about something. Still, I’m just happy to hear he’s found a creative outlet to keep him occupied during a transitional phase. Someone please get this man to Medieval Times stat. If not, a LARP festival will do just fine.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.