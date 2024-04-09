JoJo Siwa Spent $50K on New Teeth

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You don’t have to ask JoJo Siwa to show you her teeth twice. The “Karma” singer and hopeful fifth member of Kiss is apparently happy to talk openly about her chompers, which she recently revealed are … not entirely original. According to Page Six, the former child star was walking the red carpet at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards last month when she stopped to give an interview to Buzzfeed. When the outlet asked her about the most expensive item she was wearing that evening, the 20-year-old quickly responded: “My teeth.”

“These motherfuckers cost me 50 grand,” she said in a resurfaced TikTok video from the awards.

Yes, the former Nickelodeon and Dance Moms star is referring to veneers, a rather common dental cosmetic procedure that, according to Siwa, costs even celebrities a pretty penny. Siwa has previously spoken about her insecurities on the reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which she graced with none other than the walking scandal Tom Sandoval.

“I judge myself at everything. I’m a very insecure person,” she said while competing on the show in November. “Everything gets judged. You know, people told me I have a receding hairline; they don’t know that I have a stress rash and that’s why I’m balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did.”

I’m not surprised to hear Siwa getting real about her teeth, considering she’s never been one to withhold much information, publicly detailing everything from her attempted “bad girl” rebrand and her exes to her opinion about Candace Cameron Bure’s homophobia (hates it, rightfully so). Keep smiling, JoJo. And dancing with full intensity, that too.

