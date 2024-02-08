Kacey Musgraves Survived Her Saturn Return

Now is as good a time as any to put your life on pause, take stock, and really get in touch with yourself. At least, that’s where Kacey Musgraves is at. On Thursday, the artist announced her fifth studio album, Deeper Well, and released the eponymous lead single and music video to go along with it. Based on all available evidence, Musgraves has been doing some real soul-searching.

In Deeper Well, Musgraves sings about surviving her Saturn return and quitting her hand-made gravity bong (RIP). “I’m saying good-bye to the habits that I feel are real good at wasting my time,” she sings. “It’s natural when things lose their shine so other things can glow.” The album art, which was shot by Musgraves’s photographer sister, shows her contemplating her existence while naked in a field, and also holding up what looks to be some type of prairie flower. The music video is filled with similarly pastoral imagery and meditative shots of Musgraves swanning around a farm, hanging out with goats, and air-drying her bras.

The full Deeper Well album comes out March 15, which gives you just over a month to stock up on leeks and pick up journaling. See you then!