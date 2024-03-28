Karlie Kloss Is Relaunching Life Magazine

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss is adding another magazine to her growing portfolio of media companies. On Thursday, she announced plans to revive Life, the American general-interest magazine best known for its photojournalism from World War II through the 1960s. The magazine has not been published regularly since 2008.

In a press release, Kloss announced her new firm, Bedford Media, has signed an agreement with Life’s owner, Dotdash Meredith, to relaunch the title as a print and digital publication. “We see Life as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape,” said Kloss. Her husband, the billionaire investor Joshua Kushner, will serve as Life’s new publisher.

Kloss, who led an acquisition of W magazine in 2020 with a group of investors, is also in the process of overhauling i-D, the fashion magazine she acquired at the start of the year from a bankrupt Vice Media. This week, i-D laid off eight London-based employees, according to two sources who spoke with the Cut. Since editor-in-chief Alastair McKimm exited in February, the quarterly magazine remains without an editorial leader. It will skip its spring and summer print issues, and its website remains paused. In its Life announcement, Bedford Media said i-D will publish a print magazine again in the fall.

